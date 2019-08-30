New pickleball complex promises the ‘most substantial rooftop deck’ in southern JoCo

What’s coming, open, closed for KC-area restaurants and breweries in August 2019 Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list for August 2019 openings and closings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list for August 2019 openings and closings.

A new family-friendly “eatertainment” complex, Pickle Bar + Kitchen, is coming to south Overland Park.

The 36,000-square-foot, indoor/outdoor center will be spread over two stories at the southeast corner of 135th Street and Switzer Road, near Scheels Overland Park Soccer Complex. It hopes to open by fall 2020.

The main indoor floor will have four pickleball courts, two bars, a spacious game lounge, multiple flat screen TVs for watch parties, pool tables, Foosball tables, and two golf simulators.

The second floor will have a private pickleball court, and an indoor/outdoor bar leading to a large rooftop deck that the owners promise will be the “most substantial rooftop deck in southern Johnson County.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The outdoor area will feature four pickleball courts, four private cabanas, a full bar, beer garden, large outdoor stage for live entertainment, and an 8,250-square-foot turf lawn. It also will be a place for family movie nights, group yoga and fitness, yard games such as cornhole, Panna soccer, and more.

So customers can have a different experience each time they come, said Jeremy Alpert, managing partner.

“This is a terrific place to come for a family, with the kids playing out in the middle and you on the outside eating and drinking,” Alpert said. “Pickleball is a growing sport in America and the market starts with kids as young as six who can play the game, all the way up to seniors.”

There are six partners in the ownership group, PB Partners in Leawood, including Alpert and Chris Sutton, formerly CEO of KC Hopps Ltd. Sutton will oversee a management company that will handle day-to-day operations. He said the menu is in development.

Plans for Pickle Bar + Kitchen also call for team building events, pickleball leagues, regional and national pickleball tournaments, and clinics for ages 6 years old and up.

Related stories from Kansas City Star entertainment Leawood is Shake Shack’s first Kansas location August 21, 2019 05:06 PM