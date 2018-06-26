New owners remodeling midtown's former Thriftway for Worlds Grocer

A grocery store has long operated at the high traffic intersection of 39th and Main streets.
So when Thriftway closed there about a year ago, area residents felt the loss and the building's owner vowed to find a replacement.
Now 3967 Main LLC has purchased the 9,000-square-foot space at 3967 Main St. for $550,000 with plans to spend nearly as much on renovating the property.
The new store, Worlds Grocer, is scheduled to reopen in mid-to-late August, said Shawn Choudry, who is partnering in the new venture with four others. Choudry also owns five Worlds Liquor stores in the metro.
"We will have regular grocery items - butter, milk, bread, cheese, a large seafood department - but our niche is to cater to the international community and people who like international foods," Choudry said. "We want to cater to the UMKC students and the new generation that wants to have healthy food."
Worlds Grocer also will have a deli, liquor section, boba tea and fresh seasonal drinks such as fresh coconut juice.
Jay Friedman and Rick Kochuyt of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors handled the negotiations for the buyer. Susan Scott and Alex Floyd of Re/Max Commercial State Line Commercial Group Estate represented the seller.
Floyd said the seller left offers on the table — including a thrift store and liquor store — as they waited for another grocery tenant.
The space has operated under several grocery store banners - Milgram's starting about 1933, as well as Thriftway and Old Westport Cash Saver.
