McCoy’s in Westport will reopen with new name, look and menu that offers ‘Dirt Candy’

The founders of Westport’s McCoy’s Public House will replace it later this summer with an updated version called Mickey’s Hideaway.

“Mickey’s Hideaway is McCoy’s younger nephew,” said James Westphal, partner with Mark Kelpe in the new restaurant. “It’s an extension of Mark and an extension of me, of our vision of a great place to eat and drink and have fun.”

When McCoy’s Public House closed in late 2018 after nearly 22 years in Westport, the founders didn’t know if they would be opening another concept in the space.

They also had just closed their much newer concept, Sailor Jack’s Snack Shack, next door.

But their other Westport restaurants — Beer Kitchen and Char Bar Smoked Meats & Amusements — were still among the most popular spots in the area.

“McCoy’s was the first concept we did together and it was a great concept. It was still doing well but we thought it had run its course,” Westphal said. “We thought we could do better.”

McCoy’s also was one of the first brewpubs in the market, but since then there has been a surge of craft breweries.

So they put McCoy’s brewing equipment in storage and are now gutting the spot at 4057 Pennsylvania Ave. for Mickey’s.

Kelpe said this also gives them a chance to revamp the McCoy’s menu after two decades.

“We would have a riot if we changed or took any of the 70 items off the McCoy’s menu,” Kelpe said. “This is a wonderful opportunity to reboot with locally grown, fresh produce, smaller menu, more seasonal.”

Mickey’s Hideaway will have updated versions of McCoy’s favorites — burgers, mac-and-cheese and Buffalo wings — as well as favorites from the Sailor Jack’s menu — crab hush puppies and the brown butter lobster roll.

New items will include house-made smoked pastrami; new vegetable-focused items under Dirt Candy such as barbecued carrots, salt-roasted beets, and miso-dressed broccoli; and eight different Detroit-styled pizzas (with ingredients such as roasted butternut squash and truffle honey.)

Kelpe said they will take a very 1990s dish, spinach artichoke dip, and revamp it as creamed kale and crispy artichokes with garam masala.

McCoy’s Public House will reopen with a new concept offering updated versions of McCoy’s favorites. Keith Myers kmyers@kcstar.com

While McCoy’s had a vintage Irish pub decor, Mickey’s will be more modern with concrete floors instead of hardwood floors and large sliding glass windows (on the west side facing Kelly’s Westport Inn) that will open during nicer weather. The patio seating 95 people on the south side, remodeled two years ago, will remain.

“We’re thrilled. We couldn’t be more excited,” Westphal said. “Westport is our home and Westport is the best place in Kansas City to own a business. It’s also the best place to spend your entertainment dollar.”