KC-area restaurant, grocery & brewery updates for Sept.: What’s coming, open, closed

The monthly roundup of openings and closings across the metro.
Coming soon
▪ Afterword Tavern & Shelves, bookshop, bar and cafe, 1834 Grand Blvd. By October.
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in the redeveloped Metcalf South, now known as 95Metcalf South, at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, and at 10641 State Line Road. Weather permitting, construction will start in the fall for late winter or early spring 2019 openings.
▪ Bar + Rec, 1729 Grand Blvd. Opening in 2019.
▪ Baramee Thai Bistro, 1810 Baltimore Ave. Hopes to open in October.
▪ The Bardot, a luxury event space, 1612 Grand Blvd. Early 2019.
▪ Beignet, 959 Broadway. Friday, Sept. 14 opening.
▪ Big Momma’s Bakery-Cafe, 4707 E. Bannister Road. By the end of September.
▪ Black Sheep + Market, 1815 W. 39th St. The market is open with the restaurant opening later this month.
▪ Black Stag Brewery, 623 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Late September opening.
▪ Boathouse Grill, Worlds of Fun, spring 2019.
▪ Bogey’s Windy City Pub, 13154 State Line Road, Leawood. Sept. 20 opening.
▪ Buck Naked Wings, 2631 N.E. Vivion Road. Thursday, Sept. 13.
▪ The Burg & Barrel, 5408 W. 151st St., Leawood. October opening.
▪ Caleb’s, breakfast and lunch, Red Bridge Shopping Center, Red Bridge and Holmes. November opening.
▪ The Campground Bar & Grill, West Bottoms, 1531 Genessee St. No opening date was available.
▪ Chipotle, State Line Shopping Center, 103rd and State Line Road. Late 2018.
▪ Chuy’s, 6700 W. 135th St., Overland Park. Early to mid-October.
▪ City Barrel Brewing Co., 1728 Holmes Road. Late 2018 opening. (Previously planned to open at 1916 Grand Blvd.)
▪ Coach’s hopes to open at 9201 Wornall Road. It is still going through planning.
▪ Cracker Barrel, 6751 E. 163rd St., Belton. Monday, Sept. 17.
▪ Crossroads Hotel, 2101 Central St. Will have three eateries: Lazia, Percheron and XR. October opening scheduled.
▪ Culver’s, a franchisee plans to open at the southwest corner of 87th Street Parkway and Loiret Boulevard, Lenexa. Early 2019.
▪ Dodson’s Bar & Commons, 7438 Wornall Road. Sept. 17.
▪ Dunkin’ Donuts. A new franchisee has signed an agreement to open three locations and is currently looking in Sedalia and Warrensburg for 2019 openings, but also is looking at sites in Kansas City.
▪Eat Drink on 44 and Coffee on 44, 915 to 991 W. 44th St. Late fall openings.
▪ Farina by Michael Smith, 1901 Baltimore Ave. Late 2018 opening.
▪ Fields & Ivy Brewery, 706 E. 23rd St., Lawrence. March 2019.
▪ First Watch, 1077 S.W. Missouri 7, Blue Springs. By the end of the year.
▪ Flow House, Interstate 35 and Armour Road. Summer 2019 opening.
▪ Fox and Pearl, 2143 Summit St., by the owners of Hank Charcuterie in Lawrence. Fall opening. (Temporarily at 815 W. 17th St.)
▪ Freezing Rolls, BluHawk in Overland Park, Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion, and Legends Outlets. By the end of the year.
▪ Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 13505 S. Mur-Len Road, Suite 101, Olathe. Thursday, Sept. 13 opening.
▪ Grad School, 1744 Broadway. The owner also has a Grad School restaurant in Springfield. Plans to open by the end of the year.
▪ Hawaiian Bros Island Grill, 12120 College Blvd., Overland Park. Early 2019.
▪ Hy-Vee Arena, 1800 Genessee St., will include Cool Beans vegan, Oh! Cafe, Longboards and The Smoothie Shop. Early to mid-October.
▪ I am, a frozen dessert bar, 14357 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. By the owners of the nearby Pad Thai. Late summer opening.
▪ IHOP, 5870 Antioch Road, Merriam, in mid-October.
▪ Kaw Point Meadery, 613 N. Sixth St., Kansas City, Kan. Fall opening.
▪ LC’s Bar-B-Q, Truman’s Marketplace, 12112 S. U.S. 71, Grandview. LC’s is still in negotiations for the space.
▪ Limitless Brewing, Widmer Place, 9765 Widmer Road, Lenexa. Thanksgiving Day opening.
▪ Lion’s Choice, 4049 S. Little Blue Parkway, Independence, and 14189 W. 135th St., Olathe. November openings.
▪ Local Pig and Pigwich, City Market, 20 E. Fifth St., Suite 101A. Relocating from the East Bottoms for a late fall opening.
▪ Mean Mule Distilling Co., 1733 Locust St. By early September.
▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranchmart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. By the end of the year.
▪ Mission Taco Joint, 5060 Main St. Mid- to late November.
▪ Mudhole BBQ, 6253 N. Oak Trafficway, Gladstone. Late September.
▪ Nick and Jake’s, 22220 Midland Drive, Shawnee. By the end of the year.
▪ Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, One North development at Interstate 35 and Amour Road for a December opening, and 10920 N.W. Ambassador Drive for an early 2019 opening.
▪ Olive & Sage, 519 E. 18th St. September opening.
▪ Outpost Social Club, 1000 W. 25th St. By October.
▪ Panara Bread, State Line Shopping Center, 103rd and State Line Road. Late 2018.
▪ Parlor KC, 1707 Locust St. The food hall has signed Karbon, Mother Clucker, Providence Pizza, Sura Eats and Vidhast. Late September opening.
▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. The sign is still in the window but the owner did not return phone calls.
▪ Plaza III The Steakhouse, Country Club Plaza mainstay is relocating to 12631 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, for a late September opening.
▪ Ragazza Main, 4301 Main St. Mid-October opening.
▪ Rise Biscuits Donuts. Plans to open five shops in the next five years in the metro and Lawrence.
▪ Rockcreek Brewing Co., 5880 Beverly Ave., Mission. The owners couldn’t be reached for comment.
▪ Sandhills Brewing, 5612 Johnson Drive, Mission. Twin brothers who also own a brewery in Hutchinson, Kan., plan to open the Mission brewery and taproom by the end of the year.
▪ Scarlet lounge, 421 Westport Road. Late summer.
▪ Servaes Brewiing Co., 10921 Johnson Drive, Shawnee. Spring 2019 opening.
▪ Shack Breakfast & Lunch, 7218 College Blvd., Overland Park. By the end of the year.
▪ Southern Steak & Oyster Bar by Soiree, 1512 E. 18th St. Fall opening.
▪ Strawberry Hill Brewing Co., 601 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan. Late fall opening.
▪ Streetcar Grille & Tavern, (formerly going by Main Street Tavern), 1524 Main St. Early 2019.
▪ Summit Grill, 601 N.E. 70th St., Gladstone. November opening.
▪ 3 Trails Brewing, 111 N. Main St., Independence. Fall opening.
▪ Tom Colicchio’s food hall, Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive, Mission. By 2020.
▪ Transport Brewing Co., Johnson Drive, Shawnee. Late October opening.
▪ True Food Kitchen, Country Club Plaza, 4749 Pennsylvania Ave. Early 2019 opening.
▪ Urban Cafe, 5500 Troost Ave. Recently closed at 4101 Troost and will reopen later this year at 5500 Troost.
▪ Velvet Freeze, 1827 Vine. No opening date was available.
▪ Wahlburgers, Olathe Pointe, 11935 S. Blackbob Road, Olathe. Sept. 25 opening.
▪ Wing It On is looking at Shawnee locations.
▪ Worlds Grocer, 3967 Main St. No opening date was available.
▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive. No opening date was available.
Now open
▪ Aixios Creperie in Made in KC Marketplace, Country Club Plaza, 306 W. 47th St.
▪ BB’s Grill Olathe, 1100 W. Santa Fe, Olathe. It also has a Spring Hill location.
▪ Betty Rae’s Ice Cream, River Market, 412 Delaware St., Suite D.
▪ Blaze Pizza, Liberty Commons, 103 S. Stewart Road, Liberty.
▪ Buck Naked Wings, 5912 Blue Parkway, and 8435 E. 63rd St.
▪ Cornbread Buffet, the Landing Shopping Center, 1336 E. Meyer Blvd.
▪ Crystal’s Spot Cafe & Lounge, 704 1/2 Massachusetts St., Lawrence.
▪ The Dapper Doughnut, a gourmet doughnut shop, Legends Outlets Kansas City, 1811 Village West Parkway, Suite O-123.
▪ DQ Grill & Chill, 501 W. Missouri 92, Kearney.
▪ 18th Street Union, restaurant and music venue, 512 E. 18th St.
▪ Espresso Yourself, 6487 Quivira Road, Shawnee.
▪ Flying Horse Taproom, East Brookside, 600 E. 63rd St.
▪ Foggi Ice Cream, 6015 Johnson Drive, Mission.
▪ Fonda Mexicana Bar & Grill, 542 Southwest Blvd., Kansas City, Kan.
▪ Freezing Moo Rolling Ice Cream, 4651 W. Sixth St., Lawrence.
▪ Hurts Donut Co., Ward Parkway Restaurant Pavilion, 8807 State Line Road.
▪ IHOP, 1135 N.E. Coronado Drive, Blue Springs.
▪ Island Mediterranean, inside India Emporium, 10458 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.
▪ Marrio’s Donut Shop, Cherokee North, 8930 W. 95th St., Overland Park.
▪ Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, 545 Wakarusa Drive, Lawrence.
▪ Our Daily Nada, 304 Delaware St.
▪ Paleteria La Deliciosa, 808 N. Ridgeview Road, Olathe.
▪ Pirate Pete’s. 10 Main St., Parkville.
▪ Planet Sub, 921 E. Lincoln Lane, Gardner.
▪ Roasterie Cafe, H&R Block World Headquarters, 1301 Main St.
▪ Rudy’s Tenamapa Taqueria, Country Chill Shopping Center, 8710 Lackman Road, Lenexa.
▪ Shake Shack, Country Club Plaza, 239 W. 47th St.
▪ Smoothie King, 565 Wakarusa Drive, Lawrence.
▪ Sohaila’s Kitchen, Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa.
▪ Wheat Neighborhood Table, 128 W. 18th St.
▪ YJ’s Snack Bar, 1746 Washington St.
Closed and closing
▪ Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar, 12416 S. U.S. 71 Highway, Grandview.
▪ Domo Sushi & Japanese Grill, 6322 Brookside Plaza.
▪ Eden Alley, 707 W. 47th St.
▪ Fritz’s Chili, 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park.
▪ Fusion Sushi & Hibachi, 4039 Mill St.
▪ The Grille at Park Place, 5270 W. 116th Place, Leawood.
▪ Justus Drugstore has officially closed in Smithville. But the owners are looking for a new location north of the river.
▪ Papa Bob’s Bar-B-Que, 11610 Kaw Drive, Kansas City, Kan.
▪ Pei Wei, 15141 W. 119th St., Olathe.
▪ Ryan’s Steakhouse, 10810 W. 75th St., Shawnee.
▪ 3 Women and an Oven, 14832 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. Closing in late October.
