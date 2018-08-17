South KC OfficeMax relocating to Leawood. Could Tesla take its place?

After two decades in the State Line Shopping Center, OfficeMax will relocate to Leawood.

The retailer currently has about 26,000 square feet at 10111 State Line Road. While officials couldn’t confirm when it opened, it shows up at that address in the June 1998 phone book.

It will close on Sept. 9 and reopen in Leawood’s Village of Seville at 131st and State Line Road a few days later, but as Office Depot.

OfficeMax is currently an anchor in the south Kansas City center, along with a CVS/pharmacy.





SIGN UP

Panera Bread and Chipotle will be co-tenants in a new building going up on the site of a former Einstein Bros. Bagels and a car wash, at the south end of the center.

OfficeMax employees are telling customers Tesla will replace them in the State Line center. Officials with Lane4 Property Group and Tesla declined to comment. A work permit has been filed with the city for the space but City Planning and Development officials said they didn’t have any details on the project.