Server Pat Finn lit candles for the tables in the dining room on Dec. 5, 2016, at the Summit Bar & Grill, 520 W. 75th St., in the Waldo neighborhood. The restaurant recently announced it will open a Northland location.
Server Pat Finn lit candles for the tables in the dining room on Dec. 5, 2016, at the Summit Bar & Grill, 520 W. 75th St., in the Waldo neighborhood. The restaurant recently announced it will open a Northland location. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com
Server Pat Finn lit candles for the tables in the dining room on Dec. 5, 2016, at the Summit Bar & Grill, 520 W. 75th St., in the Waldo neighborhood. The restaurant recently announced it will open a Northland location. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Cityscape

Summit Grill — with locations in Lee’s Summit & Waldo — will soon open in the Northland

By Joyce Smith

jsmith@kcstar.com

December 22, 2017 12:22 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 12:28 PM

The local owners of the popular Summit Grill restaurants will soon bring the concept to Gladstone.

Andy Lock and Domhnall Molloy, the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association’s 2017 Restaurauteurs of the Year for their Summit Group LLC, are taking a 10,000-square-foot anchor space on the first floor of the Heights at Linden Square, a mixed-use apartment building with 224 units at 601 N.E. 70th St.

The restaurant will seat up to 300 customers and also have a patio. It is expected to open in late summer 2018.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lock and Molloy first opened Summit Grill in Lee’s Summit in 2012 and added a Waldo location two years later. The menu includes corned beef brisket Reubens, blackened Faroe Island salmon salads, Romano Crusted tilapia, pan-seared Duroc pork chops and steaks.

Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Chef-driven Hogshead opens on the Plaza

    Hogshead Kansas City has opened at 4743 Pennsylvania Ave. on the Country Club Plaza.

Chef-driven Hogshead opens on the Plaza

Chef-driven Hogshead opens on the Plaza 1:28

Chef-driven Hogshead opens on the Plaza
Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms 0:39

Ax throwing club in the West Bottoms
Things at Holiday Mart that you might not have seen before 2:29

Things at Holiday Mart that you might not have seen before

View More Video