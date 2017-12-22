Summit Grill — with locations in Lee’s Summit & Waldo — will soon open in the Northland

The local owners of the popular Summit Grill restaurants will soon bring the concept to Gladstone.
Andy Lock and Domhnall Molloy, the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association’s 2017 Restaurauteurs of the Year for their Summit Group LLC, are taking a 10,000-square-foot anchor space on the first floor of the Heights at Linden Square, a mixed-use apartment building with 224 units at 601 N.E. 70th St.
The restaurant will seat up to 300 customers and also have a patio. It is expected to open in late summer 2018.
Lock and Molloy first opened Summit Grill in Lee’s Summit in 2012 and added a Waldo location two years later. The menu includes corned beef brisket Reubens, blackened Faroe Island salmon salads, Romano Crusted tilapia, pan-seared Duroc pork chops and steaks.
