Applebee’s has closed its Grandview restaurant after more than 20 years.
Applebee’s has closed its Grandview restaurant after more than 20 years. File photo
Applebee’s has closed its Grandview restaurant after more than 20 years. File photo

Cityscape

Applebee’s shutters another location in KC area, offers employees other jobs

By Joyce Smith

jsmith@kcstar.com

September 05, 2018 12:21 PM

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar has closed by Truman’s Marketplace in Grandview.

The freestanding restaurant, at 12416 S. U.S. 71 highway, closed on Aug. 31.

In a statement, Applebee’s said: “We greatly appreciate our neighbors’ patronage and look forward to continuing to serve guests at the nearby Applebee’s restaurants in the area. All team members were offered positions at nearby restaurants.”

Applebee’s has operated on the site since at least 1996.

In late 2016, Applebee’s shut down in Watts Mill Plaza in south Kansas City and by the Great Mall of the Great Plains. Then, in mid-2017, Applebee’s closed three area restaurants — in the Northland, another in south Kansas City and in Lee’s Summit — while also announcing a $3 million-plus revitalization of area locations through mid-2019.

Later that summer it announced more openings and closings globally.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

  Comments  