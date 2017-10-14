New breakfast and lunch concept coming to south Kansas City

The redeveloped Red Bridge Shopping Center is getting another new tenant.
Locally owned Caleb’s Breakfast and Lunch will offer classic breakfast and lunch items, including pancakes, loaded omelets, fresh baked biscuits, salads and sandwiches, in a family-friendly atmosphere. An early 2018 opening is scheduled.
Owner Rebecca Huntsman is the daughter of Ron Hendrix, who introduced First Watch to the Kansas City market three decades ago. Her brother, Dave Hendrix, and his wife, Kelly, own and operate similar breakfast and lunch operations, Kate’s Kitchen in the Northland and Ronnie’s Restaurant in Lenexa.
In a statement, Huntsman said: “We want to know the community. We want to be the community. We want to know the people that walk in our door, know how many grandchildren they have and what’s going on in their lives. And while we are getting to know the community, we’ll serve great food.”
Owen Buckley, president of Lane4 Property Group, redevelopers of Red Bridge Shopping Center, said he helped Hendrix secure his original First Watch location in Overland Park.
Other tenants opening soon in Red Bridge, at Holmes and Red Bridge roads, include Blue Moose Bar & Grill, Silks & Pole Aerial Fitness Studio and Crows Coffee. The center will then be at 80 percent occupancy.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments