East Bottom’s The Local Pig meat shop, Pigwich food truck are relocating

After six years in the East Bottoms, locally owned Pigwich and The Local Pig will relocate.
Owners Alex Pope and Matt Kafka wanted to expand their stationary food truck, Pigwich, which is adjacent to The Local Pig meat shop at 2618 Guinotte Ave. But they said renovating their current space was cost prohibitive for a spot they wouldn’t own.
Instead, they will move to the City Market, taking the 5,000-square-foot former Winslow’s BBQ space at 20 E. Fifth St., Suite 101A, as well as the current KC Soda space at 101C for a late fall opening.
Renovations on the Winslow’s space are scheduled to begin this week. KC Soda Co. will continue to operate until Aug. 27. It will then shut down and reopen at 421 Main St. on Aug. 29.
“It’s the oldest part of the city and has the Farmers Market. As a chef and eater that’s the first thing you look for and it was the first thing we looked for when we moved here 10 years ago,” Pope said. “Now with the streetcar and the extra inflow of people it’s even more interesting. It has the history and the energy.”
The Local Pig and Pigwich will have an entrance on Fifth Street but the main entrance will be on the market side. The space will seat 75 people inside and also will have seating on the large brick patio, along with a children’s corner with butcher paper and crayons.
Pigwich will have all of its popular sandwiches, including the Pigwich (with smoked pork, slaw and barbecue sauce) and the Cheesesteak. Some of the current daily specials will move to the permanent menu, including the pork tenderloin and pork brisket.
There also will be new daily specials, new sides such as fries and a few desserts. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available by the can. Pigwich also will have a children’s menu.
Local Pig will continue to offer high-quality smoked, cured and ready-to-eat meats from animals raised on small local farms without steroids, antibiotics or confinement. Items will include aged beef, heritage pork, lamb, free-range chicken and duck, as well as house-made specialty items such as pickles, seasonings and charcuterie.
The owners will offer classes such as sausage making. They’ll also offer a “Butcher Box” subscription program.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Winslow’s BBQ shut down in October 2017 after 46 years in the City Market.
