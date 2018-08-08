Boozie Shakes & braised short rib omelets for breakfast? St. Louis chain opens in Overland Park

Shack Breakfast & Lunch started from a mistake.
Best friends since third grade, Brant Baldanza and Jon Fogarty had lost money on a restaurant building they owned and hoped to recoup some of the losses with a breakfast and lunch concept that wouldn’t take parking spots from their lunch and dinner restaurant nearby.
It did so well they expanded the menu and founded a chain that now includes five St. Louis area restaurants with another opening in early 2019, and two opening in Overland Park this year.
“Good things can come out of mistakes and that’s what the whole Shack idea is about,” Baldanza said.
Shack will open Friday, Aug. 10, at 7940 W. 135th St., Overland Park, (in a former Logan’s Roadhouse). Another Overland Park location will open in the former Le Peep at 7218 College Blvd. this fall. The partners are looking in the Oak Park Mall area for their third area location and hope to have six or seven restaurants in the metro.
“We serve cocktails, which we really like. We have a very vast menu with five or six different sections,” said Baldanza, who has worked in the restaurant industry since he was 16 years old. “So we have kind of a pub and grill flair that you would see at night at other restaurants, we brought that vast menu into the breakfast sector.”
Its large menu includes short rib omelets, skillets, waffles, chocolate chip or blue berry pancakes, brioche French toast encrusted with corn flakes and topped with powdered sugar, Tostada Ensalada with green chili salsa or Italian salad, sandwiches, tacos and waffle sliders. It also has many gluten-free items. Baldanza’s daughter, Hanna now 21, was diagnosed with Celiac disease in 2004.
Some menu items have playful names such as the Gringo Killer (a skillet with chorizo, onion, bell peppers, green chili salsa and cheese) and Why the French Hate Us (a toasted croissant stuffed with two sausage links and scrambled eggs, covered in sausage gravy and cheddar cheese, and served with hash browns).
Under Healthy(er) Habits it has such items as house-smoked salmon, avocado focaccia, a breakfast banana split with Greek yogurt, and “Do I Look Big in These Pants” (a skillet with chicken sausage, egg whites, mushrooms, spinach, chopped tomato, feta cheese and Brussels Sprouts).
Lunch items include Baja Tacos, Reubens, bacon-wrapped meatloaf, turkey foccacia and the Cease N’ Desist, two seasoned patties with double-cut pecan smoked bacon on a pretzel bun that was originally named the Shack. Baldanza said he got a cease and desist order from Shake Shack which has the similarly named ShackBurger.
Its bar menu features Boozie Shakes, as well as specialty cocktails and draught beer.
Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Breakfast is served all day and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The new Shack opened in a former Longhorn Steakhouse. The 5,500-square-foot space has been remodeled for an open, rustic decor. It seats 160 people .
The owners encourage customers to take one of their Sharpies and leave a lasting message on their wooden walls. but with some rules. If they “heart” someone and then break up with them, they can sign a new “heart” for a new love later. But they can’t go back and mark over the first one because the restaurant with then highlight it and make fun of it.
The Shack has a sander handy for “profanity and other stupid stuff.” “KU” and “Jayhawk” used to be included in that but that was amended in late 2017 when it said the “MU/KY rivalry lost is luster.” Plus they were sick of sanding off the KU marks.
They sell $10 mugs with such sayings as “day drinking from a mug to keep things professional,” and $20 T-shirts such as one that says “Skinny people are easy to kidnap. Be safe, eat bacon.”
“We wanted to have fun and make people laugh with our funny quirky menu items and coffee,” Baldanza said.
Baldanza and Fogarty formed the St. Louis-based OG Hospitality Group to manage their Shack Breakfast and Lunch locations, as well as their other concepts, Corner Pub and Grill and The Tavern Kitchen and Bar.
Comments