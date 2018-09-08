New Crossroads ‘snack shop’ offers avocado toast, parfaits, artisan pastries

Jenny Wheat’s photography studio has a bird’s-eye view of the former YJ’s Snack Bar space at 128 W. 18th St. and she has long considered it a community hub.

When YJ’s announced in June a relocation a few blocks to the west, Wheat didn’t want to see that hub go away.

So she signed a lease for a little breakfast and lunch spot called Wheat Neighborhood Table. It would offer “simple dishes” that just needed commercial refrigerators, toasters, griddles and an ice machine, Wheat said on her Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. She raised nearly $9,000 to help with expenses and opened the snack shop this week.

“I wanted to make stuff people wanted to eat for lunch,” she said.

Jenny Wheat at her new Wheat Neighborhood Table in the Crossroads. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

It offers sweet and savory toasts (from $5.50 to $8), granola and berry parfaits, salads, turkey panini, grilled cheese sandwiches and tomato basil soup, as well as pastries from Sunflour Bakery including lemon bars and hand pies. It plans to offer more soups this winter.

Some items are named after Wheat’s top Indiegogo contributors, like the popular Carol with avocado, Parmesan, crisp bacon, fried or scrambled egg and seasoned sprinkles, named after Wheat’s mother, Carol Taggart. And the Lucia’s Lox with smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, arugula and capers, named after Nataliya Meyer of Lucia’s Sarto custom sewing in the West Plaza.

Wheat Neighborhood Table has a community table seating for eight people, as well as counter and outdoor seating.

Hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. On First Fridays, it will be open later.



