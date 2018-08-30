Brookside sushi restaurant closing after a dozen years

A dozen years after opening in Brookside, Domo Sushi & Japanese Grill will close this weekend.

Sey Lee, 75, said she has been operating Domo, at 6322 Brookside Plaza, for a year. Now she plans to retire.

In 2016, then owner, Lee’s ex-husband, pleaded guilty for under-reporting the restaurants’ gross receipts on corporate tax returns.

Landlord Joe Zwillenberg is looking for another restaurant tenant for the 2,350-square-foot space that will “be a good fit for the neighborhood.”

“I think they just had too many challenges with the owner situation,” he said. “But I’m sad to see them go. I ate there twice a week and they catered both of my kids Bar Mitzvahs.”

The spot was the right fit for Bagel & Bagel. It was founded there in late 1988 as Bagel Bros. and became a popular Kansas City destination with more area locations. Then it teamed up with two other bagel brands to form the Einstein Bros. Bagels chain, according to Kansas City Star archives.

Domo also is destined to go down in Brookside folklore as a very temporary hideout for a bank robber.

A year after Domo opened, its neighbor, Commerce Bank at 6336 Brookside Blvd., was robbed. Even though a dozen people were in the bank, some were unaware a robbery was even taking place. The robber, with a bag of cash in hand, fled north.

When police canvassed the area shortly after, they spotted a lone customer eating at Domo who matched the description of the robber. He had spent time in the restroom right after arriving and that’s where police found discarded clothing and a bag of cash stuffed in a metal container for the toilet brush. A robber’s note was in the wastebasket but no weapon.