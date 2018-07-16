Locally owned Nick and Jake’s restaurant will open a fourth KC metro location

Nick and Jake’s got its start 17 years ago in Overland Park. Then it added locations in Parkville and in the south Plaza.
Owners Kevin Timmons and Doug Watkins had longed eyed western Shawnee for their fourth location, especially after regular visits to the area for their children’s sporting events.
“The infrastructure — the sidewalks, street lamps, intersections — and a lot of new housing,” Timmons said. “The churches, schools, sporting fields and emerging neighborhoods are top-notch.”
Nick and Jake’s will be taking over the former Ruby Tuesday’s building at 22220 Midland Drive, and after a major remodel, hope to open by the end of the year.
The restaurant will have about 60 employees. A hiring trailer will be on-site in mid-August.
Timmons and Watkins opened Nick and Jake’s in 2001, naming it after their sons, Nick Timmons and Jake Watkins.
The menu includes Asian chicken salad, smothered chicken, steaks, porterhouse pork shops with smothered cabbage, chicken pot pie, baby back ribs, grilled bourbon salmon, jambalaya, and the bonzai burger with sweet Thai glazed pineapple, Asian slaw, pickled cucumber and sriracha mayonnaise.
The restaurant also has two children’s menus — one for ages 12 and younger called the Little Leaguers, and another for teenagers called the Big Leaguers.
The new location also will offer Nick and Jake’s Sunday brunch with such items as buttermilk biscuits and sausage gravy, prime rib carving station, peel-n-eat shrimp, fresh baked cinnamon rolls, made-to-order Belgian waffles, made-to-order omelets, salads and desserts.
