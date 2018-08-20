Worlds of Fun’s new flagship restaurant will be its largest, menu includes barbecue

Worlds of Fun plans to open its largest eatery yet, a flagship location that will offer barbecue, rotisserie chicken, home-style dishes such as mac-and-cheese, salads and fresh vegetables, and desserts.

The 9,000-square-foot Boathouse Grill in the Americana section of the park will seat more than 300 people, including a “front porch” area and patio with views of some of its most popular rides, including the Patriot roller coaster and SteelHawk swings. It is scheduled to open in spring 2019.

“With the recent addition of our executive chef Wesley Boston, the culinary team has continuously found ways to elevate the park’s food offerings,” said Tony Carovillano, general manager of Worlds of Fun, in a statement. “Now with a new flagship dining location, Boathouse Grill will help us continue these tremendous strides by creating a dining experience that is as memorable as our rides.”

The name is in homage to three boats that customers walked through to enter the park when it originally opened in 1973. All three boats were former movie props, purchased at an MGM Studios backlot sale in Hollywood.

▪ Henrietta, from the 1956 movie “Around the World in 80 Days.”

▪ Cotton Blossom, a sternwheeler riverboat from the 1951 musical “Show Boat,” was showcased in Americana.

▪ Victrix, from the 1962 movie “Mutiny on the Bounty,” was showcased in Scandinavia.

Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun, a 235-acre amusement and waterpark, features more than 100 family rides, thrill rides, waterslides, shows and attractions. The park also stages one of the Midwest’s largest Halloween event in September and October, along with the new holiday event WinterFest in November and December.