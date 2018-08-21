Olathe Station shopping center to lose Pan Asian chain

Pei Wei Asian Diner plans to close its Olathe restaurant, its last area location, on Aug. 28.
In a statement, company officials said: “After close evaluation of the market, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our Olathe Station location. We thank our loyal guests for their support over the years and we hope to return soon.”
Pei Wei is a fast-casual version of its sister restaurant, P.F. Chang’s, offering many of the same menu items as well as its own specialties.
It entered the area market with the Olathe location, at 15141 W. 119th St., in July 2006.
It also opened a location at 9222 Metcalf Ave. in Overland Park, in September 2006. That location closed a decade later.
