Beignets, gumbo & more: City Market cafe adding Westport location

Five years after opening in the City Market, locally owned Beignet is expanding.
Chef-owner Bryan Merker is remodeling a space at 3959 Broadway and plans to open Beignet there in about two months.
Beignet's savory offerings include the Pig (with hickory smoked bacon, Gouda and cheddar and served with Cajun kettle chips and dipping aioli), sweet beignets, the Pudding Juanita (with chocolate bourbon bread pudding), jambalaya, 7-cheese macaroni, red beans, gumbo, etouffée, grits, Po' Boy sandwiches and cornbread crepes.
The new location also will have seasonal boils from shrimp to crawfish and a New Orleans-style retail area selling curios, collectibles and specialty food items.
Merker said he wanted to be in Westport but on the outskirts since his operation has more of a coffee house feel.
"But we will have signature drinks like Hurricanes," he said. "Westport is a great meeting place from all parts of town."
Huddle House and then Cancun Mexican Restaurant had previously operated in the space. Cancun also has another Westport location.
Comments