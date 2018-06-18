Chuy's Tex-Mex restaurant is opening in Overland Park

Chuy's Tex-Mex entered the market with a Country Club Plaza location in 2013, then it took over a former Joe's Crab Shack building in Olathe for a mid-2017 opening.
Now the company has confirmed it will open a third area location at 6700 W. 135th St., Overland Park.
Mike Young and John Zapp opened the first Chuy's in 1982 in Texas. They didn't have much to spend on decor so they filled it with velvet paintings of Stevie Wonder and Elvis purchased from roadside vendors. Old hubcaps covered the ceiling. It became their signature look.
Tortillas are hand-rolled at a glass-enclosed stand in the dining room and Chuy's all-white-meat chicken is roasted and hand-pulled.
House specialties include seasoned ground sirloin in Ranchero sauce, steak burritos and chile relleno. It also has tacos, enchiladas, flautas and burritos.
Wil Jenny's closed in the 9,000-square-foot building in March 2014. Then the Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery took over for about a year, but the space was about twice the size of a typical Tilted Kilt. The Drawing Board bar and restaurant also operated in the space for a few months but the building has been empty since mid-2016.
