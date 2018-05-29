Here's where the area's first Wahlburgers will be

Iowa-based Hy-Vee Inc. has announced the location for its first area Wahlburgers restaurant.
It will open in Olathe Pointe, 11935 S. Blackbob Road, but no opening date was available.
On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina had originally operated in the freestanding building. Dodge City Distillery remodeled it for a 2011 opening but then closed in mid-2014.
Hy-Vee previously announced plans for 26 freestanding Wahlburgers locations, and will add select Wahlburgers menu items to its in-house Market Grille operations, including area locations in Blue Springs, Gladstone, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Liberty, Mission, Olathe, Overland Park, Raytown and the Northland.
Celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, along with another brother, executive chef Paul Wahlberg, founded the Massachusetts-based chain. Wahlburgers offers signature burgers, sandwiches, entree salads, and frappes and floats in a casual environment.
Hy-Vee will be its largest franchisee. The first Wahlburgers opened in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., on May 22.
