New to the Crossroads: furniture & home decor store; an artisan collective with cafe

Here are some updates in the Crossroads, including an artisan collective that will also feature a "healthier" breakfast and lunch operation.
Hutch brings furniture, design services
Hutch was founded five years ago in Omaha. Its new 2,500-square-foot space at 1735 Locust St. will have a soft opening on First Friday, June 1, and a grand opening is scheduled for June 9.
Owners Nick Huff and Brandon Beed founded Hutch as a weekend-only vintage furniture retailer in 2013, more as a hobby. Their first purchase was a 1960s hutch that they kept for themselves.
"It's the one piece we will never sell. Because that's how we got the name," Huff said.
After the second week, they had sold out of most of their inventory, and a landlord approached them about opening a brick-and-mortar store. They've since expanded twice and transitioned to contemporary and modern pieces from more than 100 residential and commercial brands.
The Crossroads location will mostly offer BluDot furniture, and Hutch's own pillows, posters and poster frames, as well as products, such as candles, by other Midwest-based makers. It also will sell plants and have an area where customers can build their own terrariums.
Hutch also will offer in-home full-service design consultations and services, as well commercial design services and commercial-grade furniture.
Huff and Beed partnered with Tyler Enders and Thomas McIntyre of Made in Kansas City on Hutch's expansion.
"We are a group of people that really appreciate art and pretty quality things," Huff said. "And there seems to be a lot of like-minded people in the Crossroads Arts District."
A back patio greenhouse is planned for later in the year. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Introducing Collective Ex
Collective Ex will have about dozen artisans and companies including illustrators, photographers, woodworkers, 3D printers, letterpress, videographers, music editing, textile design, metalwork, leatherwork and more under one roof at 519 E. 18th St.
The artisans will make their own products to sell, do work for one another, make co-branded products under the Collective Ex name, and make items for other businesses.
Collective Ex, which is scheduled to open by late June, is already doing wine taps for a Crossroads wine taproom, bar trays for a West Plaza upscale bar, and fixtures for a locally owned retail shop.
"How do you compete in a retail brick-and-mortar environment, especially in a time when Amazon will deliver in hours via drones?" asked Johnny Dawbarn, founder of Collective Ex, who had worked at Hallmark for 25 years. "Experiential retail. Here they can come in and see the letterpress in action, see through the windows where Krista (Mattingly-Koetting) is prepping the food. They can come in and see a bag being made, meet the artist."
The Collective: KC Print Garage; SewKC; Olive + Sage; McGinnis Made; NOMAD Metalworks; Commonwild; Benten Design; Wilt Built; Studio 060; Careful Hands Design; Spencer Tetik; Cache; Jane Kortright Photography; SAK; Black Horse Media; Eighty 80; Mag Media; HIBRID; John England Woodworks; Wytekaktis.
Olive & Sage cafe
One of the Collective Ex artisans will be Olive & Sage.
Owner Krista Mattingly-Koetting trained at Le Cordon Bleu culinary schools in Chicago and Orlando, Fla., and started Dragonfly Gourmet Foods with husband Quinten Koetting.
Her new cafe, Olive & Sage, will offer healthier options, including spicy avocado toast, yogurt with lemon curd, assorted chai pudding, red pepper, onion and baked egg galette for breakfast, and beet salad, shrimp and avocado salad, spinach and ricotta sandwiches, and lentil soup for lunch.
She also will offer prepared to-go meals including Tuscan chicken with broccoli and Bang Bang shrimp with zucchini noodles.
It is scheduled to open in late June or early July.
