New owners for midtown's The Point plan eatery, coffee shop

After nearly four decades as a midtown hangout featuring live music, the former Point Bar & Grill is rebranding.
In 2017, 39 Bevco Restaurant and Retail Group purchased the corner property at 917 W. 44th St. for an undisclosed price. They plan to turn the main building into a neighborhood-friendly restaurant and another building into a coffee shop. An outdoor courtyard between the two buildings would feature yard games and seating.
The businesses are tentatively called Eat Drink on 44 and Coffee on 44. If all goes as planned, they would open in late fall.
39 Bevco is an Overland Park-based owner and operator of restaurants, retail and entertainment operations, including Jon Russell's Kansas City Barbeque.
Comments