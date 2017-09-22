Red Door rolling into Overland Park with Southern caviar, meatloaf melts and more

Locally owned Red Door Woodfired Grill, described as an “upscale neighborhood joint,” plans to open its third location next week.
The restaurant, in the new BluHawk development at 8001 W. 159th St. in Overland Park, features 13 TVs, a big screen projector for watch parties and an open kitchen. It will seat 90 people in the dining room and 80 at the full-service bar. It also will have an outdoor patio with two large fire pits.
Nathan Holm, formerly of McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks, is the new corporate chef for Red Door Woodfired Grill.
His Overland Park menu will still offer favorites such as wood fired wings, Honey Chicken Handwich and grilled salmon. But Holm also is introducing 16 new menu items, including a Southern Caviar (house-made pimento cheese, house-cured pickles and crackers) appetizer; green chile chicken enchiladas entree; fried coconut chicken salad; pimento turkey melt; and Sweet Cheeses specialty burger (with Swiss cheese, cheddar, cheese fritter, double-smoked bacon and sriracha mayonnaise). He’s already rolled out the items at the other two locations.
He also introduced a new brunch menu in Brookside that also will be available at the Overland Park restaurant. It features such items as “Just Like the Original” Kentucky Hot Brown, whiskey-soaked prime rib and eggs, baked blueberry French toast, and chicken and waffles. The bar menu includes local craft beers, as well as wine on tap, Moscow mules, martinis, mojitos and signature cocktails.
The restaurants also feature weekly promotions: $5 Burger Mondays, Fried Chicken Thursdays, Prime Rib Sundays, weekday happy hour and half-price wine bottles on Sundays.
A Leawood location opened in mid-2013, followed by a Brookside location in 2016. The Overland Park restaurant is scheduled to open Tuesday.
Cosentino’s Market also recently opened in BluHawk. Other tenants scheduled to open in the center include Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, Freezing Rolls ice cream, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
Comments