Red Door’s new Southern Caviar with house-made pimento cheese, house-cured pickles and crackers.
Red Door’s new Southern Caviar with house-made pimento cheese, house-cured pickles and crackers. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com
Red Door’s new Southern Caviar with house-made pimento cheese, house-cured pickles and crackers. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

Cityscape

Red Door rolling into Overland Park with Southern caviar, meatloaf melts and more

By Joyce Smith

jsmith@kcstar.com

September 22, 2017 4:01 PM

Locally owned Red Door Woodfired Grill, described as an “upscale neighborhood joint,” plans to open its third location next week.

The restaurant, in the new BluHawk development at 8001 W. 159th St. in Overland Park, features 13 TVs, a big screen projector for watch parties and an open kitchen. It will seat 90 people in the dining room and 80 at the full-service bar. It also will have an outdoor patio with two large fire pits.

Nathan Holm, formerly of McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks, is the new corporate chef for Red Door Woodfired Grill.

His Overland Park menu will still offer favorites such as wood fired wings, Honey Chicken Handwich and grilled salmon. But Holm also is introducing 16 new menu items, including a Southern Caviar (house-made pimento cheese, house-cured pickles and crackers) appetizer; green chile chicken enchiladas entree; fried coconut chicken salad; pimento turkey melt; and Sweet Cheeses specialty burger (with Swiss cheese, cheddar, cheese fritter, double-smoked bacon and sriracha mayonnaise). He’s already rolled out the items at the other two locations.

He also introduced a new brunch menu in Brookside that also will be available at the Overland Park restaurant. It features such items as “Just Like the Original” Kentucky Hot Brown, whiskey-soaked prime rib and eggs, baked blueberry French toast, and chicken and waffles. The bar menu includes local craft beers, as well as wine on tap, Moscow mules, martinis, mojitos and signature cocktails.

The restaurants also feature weekly promotions: $5 Burger Mondays, Fried Chicken Thursdays, Prime Rib Sundays, weekday happy hour and half-price wine bottles on Sundays.

A Leawood location opened in mid-2013, followed by a Brookside location in 2016. The Overland Park restaurant is scheduled to open Tuesday.

Cosentino’s Market also recently opened in BluHawk. Other tenants scheduled to open in the center include Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill, Freezing Rolls ice cream, Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch how rolled ice cream is made

Watch how rolled ice cream is made 1:28

Watch how rolled ice cream is made
Alpha Energy and Electric wins Mr. K small business award 3:18

Alpha Energy and Electric wins Mr. K small business award
Westport's HopCat opens Saturday with 100 taps of craft beer 2:12

Westport's HopCat opens Saturday with 100 taps of craft beer

View More Video