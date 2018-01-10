St. Louis breakfast and lunch eatery plans two Overland Park locations

St. Louis-based Shack Breakfast & Lunch is entering the market with two Overland Park locations set to open in early-to-mid spring, after renovations.
One will be in the former Le Peep space at 7218 College Blvd. Le Peep closed Sunday.
“I think that the competition just slowly chipped away at us over the years,” said Al Hinman, owner of that Le Peep. He still owns and operates a Le Peep at 7936 Quivira Road in Lenexa.
The Shack also plans to open in the former Logan’s Roadhouse at 7940 W. 135th St.
For breakfast, the Shack serves omelets, skillets including the Philly with shaved rib eye, smoothies, and smoked salmon with dill crème fraîche. The lunch menu includes chili, salads, turkey focaccia, beer-battered tilapia tacos, and waffle sliders with fried chicken, pepperjack cheese, spicy slaw, chipotle aioli and thick-cut bacon.
Plates will include breakfast tacos, bacon-wrapped meatloaf over hash browns and breakfast tacos.
Some items have quirky names like “The King Lives” (pancakes with chocolate chips, bacon, banana and peanut butter drizzle), and “Why the French Hate Us” (a toasted croissant stuffed with two sausage links and scrambled eggs and covered in gravy and cheddar cheese).
Shack Breakfast & Lunch is owned by OG Hospitality Group.
“We were attracted to Overland Park because the city has such a great vibe and reminds us so much of our home, here, in St. Louis,” Brant Baldanza, founder of OG with Jon Fogarty, said in a statement.
A job fair will be scheduled in the coming weeks.
Joyce Smith: 816-234-4692, @JoyceKC
