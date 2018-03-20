Cracker Barrel's "Momma's Pancake Breakfast" with three buttermilk pancakes served with 100 percent pure natural syrup and butter, along with two eggs and bacon or sausage.
Cracker Barrel opening later this year in Belton

By Joyce Smith

jsmith@kcstar.com

March 20, 2018 10:44 AM

It's official. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is coming to Belton.

While the city has already confirmed a location at 6751 E. 163rd St., Cracker Barrel has now confirmed the location and said it will open this fall.

The 10,000-square-foot-plus restaurant will seat 180 people and its antique decor will be customized to the community, based on research the chain is currently doing in Belton. The company plans to hire more than 175 full and part-time employees for the location.

The chain was founded in 1969, and its first Missouri location opened in mid-1991 in St. Louis. It hasn't opened a restaurant in the state since late 2005 when it opened in Sullivan, Mo., southwest of St. Louis.

Cracker Barrel is known for its comfort food menu, including meatloaf and mashed potatoes, chicken pot pie, turkey and dressing, grilled pork chops, and lemon pepper rainbow trout and corn muffins.

Cracker Barrel said it annually serves:

217 million customers

200 million biscuits

160 million eggs

137 million slices of bacon

11 million orders of Chicken n' Dumplins

