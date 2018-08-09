Former Pabst, Pendergast buildings to open as Crossroads Hotel, with rooftop bar

Three years ago, Aparium Hotel Group took over the former Pabst Brewing Co. bottling and distribution plant in the Crossroads, as well offices where Tom Pendergast once held court, with plans for a new hotel.

Now it has set an October opening, but not a specific day, for the 131-room, four-story Crossroads Hotel, at 2101 Central Ave.

It also will have three restaurants and bars. While details are still be worked out, they will include:

▪ Lazia, a modern take on an old-world Italian steakhouse. The dinner-only restaurant will be on the ground floor and seat 78 people. It will feature an “unexpected and transformative music playlist” and a “robust” wine program.

▪ Percheron, described as an energetic indoor/outdoor rooftop beer garden, it will feature craft and frozen cocktails, craft beers and light appetizers.

▪ XR, a casual, quick-serve eatery and bar in the lobby area. It will feature artisan pizzas and small plates from the display wood-burning oven.

Products by Messenger Coffee Co. and J. Rieger & Co. will be served in the restaurants and bars, as well as on in-room private bar menus.

The hotel also will have 9,000 square feet of event space, including a 4,000-square-foot atrium lobby that can serve as a pre-function space, a 3,000-square-foot ballroom, and several boardrooms.

The guest rooms will include luxurious linens, Serta mattresses, complimentary Wi-Fi, a 24-hour business center kiosk, and 24-hour access to the hotel’s fitness center. The hotel also will accept pets.

Hospitality suites will have such amenities as bars and billiards, as well as meeting areas.

Crossroads Hotel is currently taking reservations for stays starting Oct. 16.

Aparium Hotel Group, Chicago, was founded in 2011. When it took over the Crossroads buildings, it said it was planning to make the hotel a destination for both travelers and local residents — a “living room for the Crossroads.” It hoped to open a year ago.





Officials weren’t available for comment Thursday.

In a statement, Mario Tricoci, co-founder and CEO of Aparium, said: “We are excited to bring our signature hospitality style and blend it with the contagious energy of this city to ensure the Crossroads Hotel is a meaningful addition to the neighborhood and a sought-out destination for travelers.”

In keeping with its location in the Crossroads Arts District, the hotel also will have a 2,000-square-foot public gallery and studio space for an ongoing artist-in-residence program. It will include exhibitions, artist commissions, performances and more. The focus will be on local artists and artists with ties to Kansas City.

Kansas City’s El Dorado Inc. is the architect for Crossroads Hotel and the hotel was designed in partnership with Simeone Deary Design Group in Chicago. Aparium said it wanted to maintain the integrity of the original buildings so industrial accents will be seen throughout the public spaces and guest rooms.

The hotel group also is tapping local artists, designers and purveyors for one-of-a-kind touches, such as wallpaper designed by local tattoo artists Mikey Wheeler and his wife, Megan Mac Wheeler, as well as ceramic lighting hand-painted by Melanie Sherman Ceramics and handcrafted pieces from Castilleja Furniture.

The hotel was featured this week on Conde Nast Traveler under “In Kansas City, You’ll Soon Be Able to Sleep in a Former Brewery.”



