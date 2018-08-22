Now open: East Brookside’s Flying Horse Taproom serving flatbreads, filling crowlers

East Brookside’s newest taproom is now open — joining a growing list of new locally owned operations between Oak Street and Holmes Road.

Flying Horse Taproom sits next to its sister business, Brookside Wine & Spirits.

It has more than 20 beers on tap, and the offerings currently include Martin City Hard Way, Stockyards Black IPA, Kansas City Bier Dunkel, Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project Petite Sour Raspberry and Torn Label Simpatico.

It will “can” any of its beers in crowlers so customers can take them to-go. It also will have barrel-aged collaborations with local and national breweries (currently Odell Barrel Aged Cutthroat Porter), as well as handcrafted cocktails — some made with hard-to-find bourbons (bourbon being a favored drink of co-owner Trey Sabates).

The menu features appetizers such as fried cheese curds and a nearly 1-pound pretzel (made in the shape of a beer mug by Overland Park’s Pretzel Boy’s), served with whole-grain dark ale mustard and a rotating house-made beer cheese.

Entrees feature a choice of four salads (including a seasonal salad) and eight flatbreads. It also has two desserts — doughnut holes and a rotating selection of ice creams by locally owned Glace Artisan Ice Cream.

The Sabates family has owned the corner site at 600 E. 63rd St. since 2009. When their tenant Royal Liquors closed, they opened Brookside Wine & Spirits in the space in mid-2012.

They had originally planned to call the taproom the Brookside Pizza & Taproom, and hoped to open in late spring 2017. But the buildings are on the site of an old Mobil Oil gas station and when its three large tanks came out of the ground, it created some engineering challenges.

They changed the name to incorporate Mobil’s trademark — the bright red high-flying Pegasus.

It seats 40 people indoors and 24 on the patio. It also features some artwork from the vast collection owned by Sabates family — Cuban, as well as African and Midwestern pieces.

Flying Horse Taproom joins such new East Brookside businesses as BKS Artisan Ales and Brookside Poultry Co.

“It’s a great area, great neighborhood, great community, great people,” Sabates said.

Flying Horse Taproom’s hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m.