After its landlord wins lawsuit for lost rent, Westport restaurant shuts down

After eight years in Westport, Fusion Buffet Sushi & Hibachi has closed at 4039 Mill St.

In late May, its landlord, Mill Street Station LLC, won a judgment against the owners for lost rent, attorney fees and other costs for a total of $35,261, and possession of the 7,530-square-foot space.

Kim Bartalos of Block Real Estate Services is in negotiations with several possible tenants, including restaurants, a comedy club and a retailer. Some possible tenants want to split the space.

Hollywood Video had operated in the spot until 2009, and Fusion signed a lease in 2010.