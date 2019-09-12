KC-area restaurant, grocery and brewery updates for September: What’s coming, open, closed

Capital Grille relocates on the Plaza, makes way for Nordstrom Capital Grille has relocated to the more prominent corner of Broadway and Ward Parkway after 18 years on the Country Club Plaza. Its former site on the west side of the Plaza is set for a new Nordstrom store in 2021. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Capital Grille has relocated to the more prominent corner of Broadway and Ward Parkway after 18 years on the Country Club Plaza. Its former site on the west side of the Plaza is set for a new Nordstrom store in 2021.

Openings

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard, 10641 State Line Road.

▪ Blade & Timber, Power & Light District, 1303 Baltimore Ave.

▪ Bridger’s Westport, a bottle service nightclub, has opened in the former Johnny Kaw’s spot at 504 Westport Road. Same owner.

▪ The Capital Grille, Country Club Plaza, 4760 Broadway. Relocated from the Plaza’s west side.

▪ Chipotle Mexican Grill, 8301 W. 151st St., Overland Park.

▪ Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 6001 Main St., Grandview, and 1100 W. 135th Terrace.

▪ DragonFly Tea Zone, 1809 W. 39th St.

▪ Falafel Express, 7805 W. 151st St., Overland Park.

▪ Flapjacks ’n more, Rosana Square, 7552 W. 119th St., Overland Park.

▪ GoCha Tea and Beverages, Westport, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave.

▪Grad School, 1744 Broadway.

▪ Hakata Sushi & Hibachi, 11658 W. 135th St., Overland Park.

▪Jousting Pigs BBQ, 110 E. Kansas St., Liberty, in the new 3Halves Brewing Co.

▪ Kings Court Barbecue, Lawrence-based food trailer.

▪ Lotus, 421 Westport Road. Upscale cocktail bar and lounge in the former Snow & Co. space.

▪ Mediterranean Madness, Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa. Once a month pop-up.

▪ Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, 10920 N.W. Ambassador Drive.

▪ Pirate’s Bone, 2000 Main St. It has softly opened and plans a grand opening Monday, Sept. 16.

▪ Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken, Prairie Village Shopping Center, 6947 Tomahawk Road, Prairie Village.

▪Roadside Bar & Grill, 444 N. Scott Ave., Belton.

▪ Ruby Jean’s Juicery, Whole Foods Market, 301 E. 51st St.

▪ Sayachi Sushi & Oyster Bar, 6322 Brookside Plaza.

▪ Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery, 800 S.W. U.S. 40 , Blue Springs.

▪ Shawarma Corner, 1400 Westport Road.

▪ Shake Shack, Town Center Plaza, 5200 W. 119th St., Leawood.

▪ Streetcar Grille & Tavern, 1580 Main St.

▪ 3Halves Brewing Co., 110 E. Kansas St., Liberty. Food by Jousting Pigs BBQ.

▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive.

Closings

▪ One More Cup, 7408 Wornall Road in Waldo.

▪ Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 11200 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, and 1828 E. Santa Fe St. Olathe, as part of the chain’s bankruptcy reorganization.

▪ Waffle Bar, Country Club Plaza, 4745 Central St.

Coming soon

▪ Atomic Cowboy, Denver Biscuit Co., Fat Sully’s and Frozen Gold, Westport, 4140 Pennsylvania Ave. Early December opening scheduled.

▪ Bar + Rec, 1729 Grand Blvd. No opening date was available.

▪ Bibibop Asian Grill at 505 W. 75th St. in Waldo, the second week of October. Other area Bibibop restaurants will be in a multi-tenant building on the outskirts of Oak Park Mall, 11875 W. 95th St., Overland Park; and in Corbin Park, 6455 W. 135th St., Overland Park, but no opening dates were available for those locations.

▪ The Big Biscuit, Westport, 4039 Mill St. By Thanksgiving.

▪ Blind Box BBQ, inside Nebraska Furniture Mart, 1601 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas. It is scheduled to open before the holidays.

▪ Burnt End BBQ, Crown Center Shops, 2450 Grand Blvd. It will take the Milano Italian Dining space and plans to open in December.

▪ Cafe Corazon, 1721 Westport Road. Saturday, Sept. 14 opening is scheduled.

▪ Canihaveabite, Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W. 47th St. Later this year.

▪ The Combine, restaurant and bar, 2999 Troost Ave. No opening date was available.

▪ Cupcakin Bakery, Country Club Plaza, 212 Nichols Road. Later this month.

▪ Evolve Juicery & Kitchen, The Vue, 7201 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Mid- to late October.

▪ Fire Canyon Barbeque, Olathe-based food truck, plans to open this fall.

▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 8817 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam (the site of a former Winstead’s). Later this year.

▪ Gordon Ramsay Steak, Harrah’s North Kansas City, One Riverboat Drive, North Kansas City. November opening.

▪ Lean Kitchen Co., Parkville Commons, 6265 Lewis St., Suite 101, Parkville, scheduled to open in November. A grab-and-go fresh prepared meals concept based in St. Joseph, Missouri. It has three locations in the Wichita area and one opening in Topeka on Sept. 23.

▪ Lion’s Choice, 10313 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. October opening planned.

▪ Lost Evenings Brewing Co., 16965 City Center Drive, Lenexa. No opening date was available.

▪ Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop in Westwood wants to open a Thai rolled ice cream and spirits shop at 1707 W. 47th St., next door to the restaurant. Could open for events by the end of the year.

▪ Made in Kansas City, River Market, 324 Delaware. Retail shop and small cafe in a vintage streetcar. Fall opening.

▪ Madison’s Neighborhood Eatery, 915 to 991 W. 44th St. Fall opening.

▪ Mama’s Tamale Shop, 602 W. Ninth St., Lawrence. By the end of the month.

▪ Mickey’s Hideway, Westport, 4057 Pennsylvania Ave. In the former McCoy’s Public House space. By late September.

▪ Mildred’s, relocating from 920 Main to the LaRue Building, at 908 Baltimore Ave. No opening date was available.

▪ 95Metcalf South, at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, said it is in negotiations to sign Buffalo Wild Wings, LongHorn Steakhouse and Panera Bread.

▪ Oak & Steel, 120 W. 17th St., will serve wine and whiskey, and have a couple dozen beers on tap, many local. Mid- to late September.

▪ Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, One North development at Interstate 35 and Armour Road in North Kansas City. By the end of the year.

▪ The Pairing: Crossroads Wine & Grocer, 1615 Oak St. By late October or early November.

▪ Parisi Cafe, The Vue, 7261 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Fall opening.

▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. Scheduled to open in August but still not open. The owner did not return phone calls.

▪ Plowboys Barbeque, 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park. It has hired half of its crew and will open when it is fully staffed, possibly by the end of the month.

▪ Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has broken ground on two area locations: 12056 W. 95th St., Lenexa, and on the southeast corner of East North Avenue and Starlight Drive, just east of Mullen Road, in Belton. No opening dates were available.

▪Ravenous, Crossroads, on 18th between Grand Boulevard and Oak Street — in a new park area by the owner of Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room. No opening date was available.

▪ Red Door Woodfired Grill, 9705 N. Ash Ave. , Liberty. Sept. 18 opening scheduled.

▪ RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games), 724 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Sept. 19 opening.

▪ Shot Stop, Westport, 4120 Pennsylvania Ave., former Dempsey’s spot. By mid-October.

▪ Slim Chickens, 6591 Johnson Drive, Mission (former Taco Bell). A Sept. 19 opening is planned.

▪ South of Summit Taqueria & Tequila, 512 W. 75th St. Fall opening.

▪ Strawberry Hill Brewing Co., 601 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. Hopes to open later this year or in early 2020.

▪ Sweet Combforts and Wingman Kitchen, 4117 Pennsylvania Ave. Mid-October opening.

▪ Taco Bell is under construction in the Shops on Blue Parkway at Blue Parkway and Kensington.

▪ Third Coast Pizza, 7820 Quivira Road, Shawnee. Hopes to open Sept. 15 with a grand opening in early October.

▪ Urban Cafe, 5500 Troost Ave. No opening date was available.

▪ Velvet Freeze Daiquiris, 1827 Vine, Suite B. No opening date was available.

▪ West Bottoms Whiskeys, 1321 W. 13th St. Fall opening.

▪ Worlds Grocer, 3967 Main St. No opening date was available.

Coming later

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in Overland Park’s Prairiefire and in Liberty, in early 2020.

▪ B&B Theatres will open one of its Marquee Bar and Grille operations in a new luxury entertainment complex in Twin Creek Village, northeast corner of Missouri 152 and North Platte Purchase Drive. A late 2020 opening is scheduled.

▪ Black Bear Diner, South Little Blue Parkway and Interstate 70, Independence, and 11981 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe. Late 2019 openings.

▪Cactus Grill, Bluhawk, 159th Street and Antioch Road, Overland Park. Hopes to open in spring 2020.

▪ Cafe Provence plans a new restaurant in The Inn at Meadowbrook, 4901 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village. Early 2020 opening.

▪ Captain D’s, 7525 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan. Company officials said they plan to reopen there in early 2020, after a fire in March.

▪ Chicken N Pickle, Prairefire, 135th Street and Nall Avenue, Overland Park. Fall 2020.

▪ The Garrison Cafe powered by The Roasterie, 512 Southwest Blvd. Early 2020.

▪ Just Burgers, 13115 Holmes Road (by the owners of the new Martin City Coffee, just to the south). Late 2019 or early 2020 opening.

▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranchmart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. Hopes to open by the end of the year.

▪ One North, new development at Interstate 35 and Armour Road. A Burger King will relocate to a new building by the end of the year. Its current building will be torn down, and Starbucks will go up on the site for a summer 2020 opening. Flow House also plans a summer 2020 opening. Apartments and two hotels are scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2020. A golf entertainment complex is in negotiations for another spot.

▪ Pickle Bar + Kitchen, 135th Street and Switzer Road, Overland Park. Fall 2020 opening.

▪ Rockcreek Brewing Co., 5880 Beverly Ave., Mission. It hopes to open by the end of the year.

▪ Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 4140 Broadway. Late 2019 opening.

▪ Sonoma Plaza, at 87th Street Parkway and Interstate 435 in Lenexa, will have several restaurant tenants: Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Red Door Grill and Starbucks for early 2020 openings. Culver’s has already opened in the center.

▪ Strang Hall, food hall and culinary incubator for local chefs, Edison District, at 7313 W. 80th St., Overland Park. A November opening is planned but no tenants have been announced.

▪ Tom Colicchio’s food hall, Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive, Mission. No opening date was available.

▪ Tin Roof, 424 Westport Road. March 2020.

▪ T-Shotz, golf and entertainment complex, Metro North Crossing, U.S. 169 and Northwest Barry Road. Spring 2020 opening.

▪ Unforked, Woodside Village, 4719 Rainbow Blvd. February 2020.