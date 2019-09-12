Cityscape
KC-area restaurant, grocery and brewery updates for September: What’s coming, open, closed
Capital Grille relocates on the Plaza, makes way for Nordstrom
Openings
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard, 10641 State Line Road.
▪ Blade & Timber, Power & Light District, 1303 Baltimore Ave.
▪ Bridger’s Westport, a bottle service nightclub, has opened in the former Johnny Kaw’s spot at 504 Westport Road. Same owner.
▪ The Capital Grille, Country Club Plaza, 4760 Broadway. Relocated from the Plaza’s west side.
▪ Chipotle Mexican Grill, 8301 W. 151st St., Overland Park.
▪ Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, 6001 Main St., Grandview, and 1100 W. 135th Terrace.
▪ DragonFly Tea Zone, 1809 W. 39th St.
▪ Falafel Express, 7805 W. 151st St., Overland Park.
▪ Flapjacks ’n more, Rosana Square, 7552 W. 119th St., Overland Park.
▪ GoCha Tea and Beverages, Westport, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave.
▪Grad School, 1744 Broadway.
▪ Hakata Sushi & Hibachi, 11658 W. 135th St., Overland Park.
▪Jousting Pigs BBQ, 110 E. Kansas St., Liberty, in the new 3Halves Brewing Co.
▪ Kings Court Barbecue, Lawrence-based food trailer.
▪ Lotus, 421 Westport Road. Upscale cocktail bar and lounge in the former Snow & Co. space.
▪ Mediterranean Madness, Lenexa Public Market, 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa. Once a month pop-up.
▪ Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, 10920 N.W. Ambassador Drive.
▪ Pirate’s Bone, 2000 Main St. It has softly opened and plans a grand opening Monday, Sept. 16.
▪ Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken, Prairie Village Shopping Center, 6947 Tomahawk Road, Prairie Village.
▪Roadside Bar & Grill, 444 N. Scott Ave., Belton.
▪ Ruby Jean’s Juicery, Whole Foods Market, 301 E. 51st St.
▪ Sayachi Sushi & Oyster Bar, 6322 Brookside Plaza.
▪ Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery, 800 S.W. U.S. 40 , Blue Springs.
▪ Shawarma Corner, 1400 Westport Road.
▪ Shake Shack, Town Center Plaza, 5200 W. 119th St., Leawood.
▪ Streetcar Grille & Tavern, 1580 Main St.
▪ 3Halves Brewing Co., 110 E. Kansas St., Liberty. Food by Jousting Pigs BBQ.
▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive.
Closings
▪ One More Cup, 7408 Wornall Road in Waldo.
▪ Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, 11200 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, and 1828 E. Santa Fe St. Olathe, as part of the chain’s bankruptcy reorganization.
▪ Waffle Bar, Country Club Plaza, 4745 Central St.
Coming soon
▪ Atomic Cowboy, Denver Biscuit Co., Fat Sully’s and Frozen Gold, Westport, 4140 Pennsylvania Ave. Early December opening scheduled.
▪ Bar + Rec, 1729 Grand Blvd. No opening date was available.
▪ Bibibop Asian Grill at 505 W. 75th St. in Waldo, the second week of October. Other area Bibibop restaurants will be in a multi-tenant building on the outskirts of Oak Park Mall, 11875 W. 95th St., Overland Park; and in Corbin Park, 6455 W. 135th St., Overland Park, but no opening dates were available for those locations.
▪ The Big Biscuit, Westport, 4039 Mill St. By Thanksgiving.
▪ Blind Box BBQ, inside Nebraska Furniture Mart, 1601 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kansas. It is scheduled to open before the holidays.
▪ Burnt End BBQ, Crown Center Shops, 2450 Grand Blvd. It will take the Milano Italian Dining space and plans to open in December.
▪ Cafe Corazon, 1721 Westport Road. Saturday, Sept. 14 opening is scheduled.
▪ Canihaveabite, Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W. 47th St. Later this year.
▪ The Combine, restaurant and bar, 2999 Troost Ave. No opening date was available.
▪ Cupcakin Bakery, Country Club Plaza, 212 Nichols Road. Later this month.
▪ Evolve Juicery & Kitchen, The Vue, 7201 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Mid- to late October.
▪ Fire Canyon Barbeque, Olathe-based food truck, plans to open this fall.
▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 8817 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam (the site of a former Winstead’s). Later this year.
▪ Gordon Ramsay Steak, Harrah’s North Kansas City, One Riverboat Drive, North Kansas City. November opening.
▪ Lean Kitchen Co., Parkville Commons, 6265 Lewis St., Suite 101, Parkville, scheduled to open in November. A grab-and-go fresh prepared meals concept based in St. Joseph, Missouri. It has three locations in the Wichita area and one opening in Topeka on Sept. 23.
▪ Lion’s Choice, 10313 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. October opening planned.
▪ Lost Evenings Brewing Co., 16965 City Center Drive, Lenexa. No opening date was available.
▪ Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop in Westwood wants to open a Thai rolled ice cream and spirits shop at 1707 W. 47th St., next door to the restaurant. Could open for events by the end of the year.
▪ Made in Kansas City, River Market, 324 Delaware. Retail shop and small cafe in a vintage streetcar. Fall opening.
▪ Madison’s Neighborhood Eatery, 915 to 991 W. 44th St. Fall opening.
▪ Mama’s Tamale Shop, 602 W. Ninth St., Lawrence. By the end of the month.
▪ Mickey’s Hideway, Westport, 4057 Pennsylvania Ave. In the former McCoy’s Public House space. By late September.
▪ Mildred’s, relocating from 920 Main to the LaRue Building, at 908 Baltimore Ave. No opening date was available.
▪ 95Metcalf South, at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, said it is in negotiations to sign Buffalo Wild Wings, LongHorn Steakhouse and Panera Bread.
▪ Oak & Steel, 120 W. 17th St., will serve wine and whiskey, and have a couple dozen beers on tap, many local. Mid- to late September.
▪ Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, One North development at Interstate 35 and Armour Road in North Kansas City. By the end of the year.
▪ The Pairing: Crossroads Wine & Grocer, 1615 Oak St. By late October or early November.
▪ Parisi Cafe, The Vue, 7261 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Fall opening.
▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. Scheduled to open in August but still not open. The owner did not return phone calls.
▪ Plowboys Barbeque, 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park. It has hired half of its crew and will open when it is fully staffed, possibly by the end of the month.
▪ Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has broken ground on two area locations: 12056 W. 95th St., Lenexa, and on the southeast corner of East North Avenue and Starlight Drive, just east of Mullen Road, in Belton. No opening dates were available.
▪Ravenous, Crossroads, on 18th between Grand Boulevard and Oak Street — in a new park area by the owner of Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room. No opening date was available.
▪ Red Door Woodfired Grill, 9705 N. Ash Ave. , Liberty. Sept. 18 opening scheduled.
▪ RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games), 724 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Sept. 19 opening.
▪ Shot Stop, Westport, 4120 Pennsylvania Ave., former Dempsey’s spot. By mid-October.
▪ Slim Chickens, 6591 Johnson Drive, Mission (former Taco Bell). A Sept. 19 opening is planned.
▪ South of Summit Taqueria & Tequila, 512 W. 75th St. Fall opening.
▪ Strawberry Hill Brewing Co., 601 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. Hopes to open later this year or in early 2020.
▪ Sweet Combforts and Wingman Kitchen, 4117 Pennsylvania Ave. Mid-October opening.
▪ Taco Bell is under construction in the Shops on Blue Parkway at Blue Parkway and Kensington.
▪ Third Coast Pizza, 7820 Quivira Road, Shawnee. Hopes to open Sept. 15 with a grand opening in early October.
▪ Urban Cafe, 5500 Troost Ave. No opening date was available.
▪ Velvet Freeze Daiquiris, 1827 Vine, Suite B. No opening date was available.
▪ West Bottoms Whiskeys, 1321 W. 13th St. Fall opening.
▪ Worlds Grocer, 3967 Main St. No opening date was available.
Coming later
▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in Overland Park’s Prairiefire and in Liberty, in early 2020.
▪ B&B Theatres will open one of its Marquee Bar and Grille operations in a new luxury entertainment complex in Twin Creek Village, northeast corner of Missouri 152 and North Platte Purchase Drive. A late 2020 opening is scheduled.
▪ Black Bear Diner, South Little Blue Parkway and Interstate 70, Independence, and 11981 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe. Late 2019 openings.
▪Cactus Grill, Bluhawk, 159th Street and Antioch Road, Overland Park. Hopes to open in spring 2020.
▪ Cafe Provence plans a new restaurant in The Inn at Meadowbrook, 4901 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village. Early 2020 opening.
▪ Captain D’s, 7525 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan. Company officials said they plan to reopen there in early 2020, after a fire in March.
▪ Chicken N Pickle, Prairefire, 135th Street and Nall Avenue, Overland Park. Fall 2020.
▪ The Garrison Cafe powered by The Roasterie, 512 Southwest Blvd. Early 2020.
▪ Just Burgers, 13115 Holmes Road (by the owners of the new Martin City Coffee, just to the south). Late 2019 or early 2020 opening.
▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranchmart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. Hopes to open by the end of the year.
▪ One North, new development at Interstate 35 and Armour Road. A Burger King will relocate to a new building by the end of the year. Its current building will be torn down, and Starbucks will go up on the site for a summer 2020 opening. Flow House also plans a summer 2020 opening. Apartments and two hotels are scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2020. A golf entertainment complex is in negotiations for another spot.
▪ Pickle Bar + Kitchen, 135th Street and Switzer Road, Overland Park. Fall 2020 opening.
▪ Rockcreek Brewing Co., 5880 Beverly Ave., Mission. It hopes to open by the end of the year.
▪ Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 4140 Broadway. Late 2019 opening.
▪ Sonoma Plaza, at 87th Street Parkway and Interstate 435 in Lenexa, will have several restaurant tenants: Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Red Door Grill and Starbucks for early 2020 openings. Culver’s has already opened in the center.
▪ Strang Hall, food hall and culinary incubator for local chefs, Edison District, at 7313 W. 80th St., Overland Park. A November opening is planned but no tenants have been announced.
▪ Tom Colicchio’s food hall, Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive, Mission. No opening date was available.
▪ Tin Roof, 424 Westport Road. March 2020.
▪ T-Shotz, golf and entertainment complex, Metro North Crossing, U.S. 169 and Northwest Barry Road. Spring 2020 opening.
▪ Unforked, Woodside Village, 4719 Rainbow Blvd. February 2020.
