Now open: See inside The Capital Grille’s new — and much larger — Plaza restaurant

The Capital Grille rolled out the red carpet — flanked by two large silver lion statues — for its grand opening Thursday.

After 18 years on the Country Club Plaza, the restaurant has relocated to make way for the new Nordstrom store.

It took the former Williams-Sonoma and Tesla spaces. Tesla also relocated on the Plaza.

The new Capital Grille is on a prominent corner of the Plaza — Broadway and Ward Parkway — with windows on two sides overlooking the buzz of the Plaza.

It’s much larger than the previous restaurant — 15,126-square-feet with seating for 329 customers, as well as a patio that wraps around the front seating 16.

The previous location was 9,074-square-feet seating 271 people.

It has six private dining rooms: The Board Room seating 10 people; the Broadway Room for 16; the State Room and Truman Room for 30 each (or the rooms can be combined to seat 60); the Wine Room for 32; and the Seville Room for 48.

Paintings of famed locals with KC ties — from President Harry S. Truman to jazz great Charlie Parker — line the bright red walls.

It has more than 3,000 bottles of wine in a floor-to-ceiling, temperature-controlled wine kiosk. It also has 25 wines by the glass.

The Capital Grille first opened at 4740 Jefferson St. in March 2001. That west side building, as well as buildings that formerly housed a bank and drive-thru, Blanc Burgers + Bottles, and several movie screens, will be demolished to make way for Nordstrom.