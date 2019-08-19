New Crossroads spot aims for ‘upscale’ sports bar experience on the streetcar line

What’s coming, open, closed for KC-area restaurants and breweries in August 2019 Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list for August 2019 openings and closings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list for August 2019 openings and closings.

The owners of a new Crossroads eatery wanted to celebrate the streetcar line and its impact on downtown. And they wanted to highlight their location right on the line, at the northwest corner of 16th and Main streets.

The aptly named Streetcar Grille & Tavern is now open at 1580 Main St.

It is described as an “upscale sports bar serving upscale bar fare.” That includes its specialty burgers such as the Power & Light (with jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno jam and pepper bacon for $13) and The Crossroads (with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, sweet chili sauce, spinach, arugula and spicy aioli for $12).

The menu also includes fish and chips, jalapeno mango chicken, steak frites, barbecue cheesesteaks, club sandwiches, tacos, seared Ahi tuna lettuce wraps and brisket sliders.

Two dozen beers are on tap, along with wines by the bottle and glass, and such specialty cocktails as a strawberry cilantro margarita and lemongrass mojito.

The 4,100-square-foot space features 18 wide screen TVs. There are old photos of Kansas City streetcars, along with vintage beer signs from the collection of one of the nine partners.

It seats 175 people in the dining room and at the bar, and also has a few sidewalk tables and chairs.

Since the Friday grand opening, the most popular items have been the smoked Gouda-stuffed tater tots, the barbecue brisket mac and cheese, and the brown sugar bourbon pork chop.