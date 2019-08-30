First Fridays announces limits for food trucks, vendors in response to deadly shooting

Shooting at 18th and Main in downtown Kansas City Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City police spokesman, said a woman was shot and killed after 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in the area of 18th and Main streets in the Crossroads. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City police spokesman, said a woman was shot and killed after 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in the area of 18th and Main streets in the Crossroads.

Organizers of First Friday in the Crossroads Arts District announced Friday that it will no longer permit food trucks, art vendors and performers on streets and sidewalks within a designated area of the monthly street festival.

The changes are in response to the Aug. 2 shooting death of Erin Langhofer, who was struck by a stray bullet around 10 p.m. while she was waiting at a food truck near 18th and Main streets.

“After the tragic and senseless loss of Erin Langhofer during August First Friday, the Crossroads Community Association asked members of the Crossroads Arts District community to determine how best to move forward at this time with First Friday,” according to a statement posted on the group’s Facebook page.

There will be no street closures because the group lost its general liability insurance and was unable to obtain new coverage in time, the group said.

The monthly festival began 20 years ago and focused on art galleries located in the Crossroads District. Over the years, food trucks, vendors and street performers were added to the mix.

“We celebrate and honor these early community pioneers, many of whom continue to open their doors each First Friday, as well as an ever-growing number of eclectic venues who invite ALL to enter and learn about the creativity around them,” organizers said.

The monthly event will continue and focus on businesses located within the district.

Langhofer was attending First Friday with her boyfriend when a fight broke out and shots were fired. Langhofer was an innocent bystander, police said.

Off-duty police officers working nearby arrested Deon’te Copkney, 18. Jackson County prosecutors later charged Copkney of Kansas City with second-degree murder in the slaying.

According to court records, Copkney said he brought the loaded gun downtown with him. He was with his friends when a fight broke out between him and a man in another group, he told police.

Copkney said a man “jumped him” near the food trucks, court records showed. When the fight broke up, the groups took off running in opposite directions, prosecutors allege.

While he was running, Copkney allegedly said, he turned around and fired the gun “into the air” and “emptied his clip,” according to court records.

Copkney told police he didn’t intend to hurt anyone.

Langhofer graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in social work in 2016. She had worked at Rose Brooks, a domestic violence center. Her father is Tom Langhofer, a pastor of recovery ministries at the Church of the Resurrection in Leawood.

Crossroads organizers said the church campus downtown at 1601 Grand Blvd. plans to celebrate the life of Langhofer and her work with Rose Brooks with an event scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 6.