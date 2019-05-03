Soon, you’ll be able to go to Power & Light District to throw axes at Blade & Timber

Here’s what it’s like to have a drink and throw axes in the West Bottoms Blade & Timber, located in the West Bottoms, is a place where people can experience urban ax throwing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Blade & Timber, located in the West Bottoms, is a place where people can experience urban ax throwing.

Kansas City-based Blade & Timber — an interactive axe throwing experience — is coming to the Power & Light District.

The company will relocate its original West Bottoms location to 1303 Baltimore Ave., former home of Kobe Japanese Steakhouse and Seafood.

The new Blade & Timber is scheduled to open in late summer. The West Bottoms location will close shortly after the new one opens.

At Blade & Timber, customers enter a walled lane and pick up an ax (gripping the handle thumb over thumb like a golf club). They then lift it above their head and lean in with their body as they aim for a target about 12 to 15 feet away.

Just like in darts, they want to make a bull’s-eye.

The new Power & Light facility will have 11 throwing lanes, as well as darts and yard games. It also will have refreshments including yard and craft beers, along with wine, and bar snacks.

Garage doors will open up to views of the district in nice weather.

“It’s a really important in growing our brand — being in the middle of Kansas City’s entertainment district, to be an anchor tenant as far as entertainment is concerned,” said co-owner Ryan Henrich. “We’re just excited to be down there and happy to be throwing axes. Hands down it is going to be our best facility.”

Customers can share a lane for $20 for 90 minutes. For private lane bookings for up to six people it is $120 for 90 minutes.

Renderings of the new Blade & Timber coming to the Power & Light District. Blade & Timber

Blade & Timber’s certified coaches will demonstrate proper safety and axe throwing techniques during a customer’s first few throws and coaches are around to help with questions.

Children ages 10 and older can join in but those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Blade & Timber also has leagues.

Henrich and Matt Baysinger opened the West Bottoms location in 2017.

They now have locations in Leawood, Lawrence, Wichita, Honolulu and Seattle, and hope to open one more this year outside of Kansas City.