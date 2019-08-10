Breakfast and lunch spot opens in Prairie Village, claims ‘best dang biscuits’ in KC

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken: It’s all about the biscuit Ryan Cook, owner of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, just opened his first franchise in a 1,677-square-foot restaurant at 6947 Tomahawk Road in Prairie Village on Saturday. It's the first Midwest location for the franchise. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ryan Cook, owner of Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, just opened his first franchise in a 1,677-square-foot restaurant at 6947 Tomahawk Road in Prairie Village on Saturday. It's the first Midwest location for the franchise.

Two years ago, Ryan Cook read an article about Rise biscuits in Food & Wine magazine that selected the restaurant as having some of the “best biscuits in the U.S.”

But he just didn’t take the magazine’s word for it. He traveled to the company’s hometown in Durham, North Carolina, to check it out.

He was not only sold on the biscuits, he signed up as a franchisee.

On Friday, Cook softly opened the chain’s first Midwest location in Prairie Village. And more are coming to the metro to bring what Rise claims are “the best dang biscuits & beyond in Kansas City.”

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken (formerly Rise Biscuits Donuts) will have its grand opening today at 6947 Tomahawk Road in the Prairie Village Shopping Center.

It serves giant freshly-made biscuits with a mix of toppings for breakfast and lunch.

Its chicken biscuits (crispy, buttermilk-brined, tenderized chicken breasts) are served on a choice of buttermilk, cheddar, sweet potato or potato roll biscuits. The Honey Chicken is drizzled with honey ($4.95); the Spicy Chicken has mayonnaise-based spicy Boom Boom sauce, pickled jalapenos and crispy onions ($5.95); and the Southern Deluxe comes with pimento cheese and bacon ($6.35).

Biscuits also can be ordered with applewood bacon, egg and cheese; guacamole, tomato, fried egg and crispy onions; panko-crusted green tomatoes with house-made pimento cheese; country gravy; and the Tree Hugger with veggie sausage and sauteed mushrooms.

Sides include cheddar tots and seasoned fries for $1.95. The “sweet treat” menu includes a glazed blueberry sweet biscuit, cinnamon pecan biscuit rolls, and a selection of donuts.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Cook is the franchisee for Johnson and Douglas counties in Kansas, as well as Cass, Clay and Jackson counties in Missouri. He plans five more locations in four years.