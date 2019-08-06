KC-area restaurant, grocery and brewery updates for August: What’s coming, open, closed

What’s coming, open, closed for KC-area restaurants and breweries in August 2019 Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list for August 2019 openings and closings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list for August 2019 openings and closings.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene in August. Most opening dates are tentative and can be pushed back by delays in construction, licensing and other issues. Call before visiting.

Now open

▪ All American Diner, Hy-Vee Arena, 1800 Genessee St.

▪ Bubble Conez, Town Center Plaza, 11816 Roe Ave., Leawood.

▪ Cafecito Lindo, 12219 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa.

▪ Cuento Coffee, 6515 Railroad St., Raytown, inside Crane Brewing Co.

▪ Culver’s, Sonoma Plaza, 15911 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa.

▪ Ding Tea, 12236 W. 95th St., Suite A, Lenexa.

▪ Energizing 39th, 910 W. 39th St. Low-sugar, high-protein healthy shakes and energizing teas.

▪ Fox and Pearl, 2143 Summit St.

▪ Freestyle Poke, 8708 N. Flintlock Road in the Northland.

▪ IHOP, 8400 W. 151st St., Overland Park.

▪ Ironhaus, 5317 W. 151st St., Leawood.

Ironhaus Biergarten & Bierhalle’s The Bronco Dog with Fritz’s smoked bratwurst, red cabbage and Düsseldorf mustard for $9. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

▪ J. Rieger & Co., distillery expansion in the East Bottoms, 2700 Guinotte Ave.

▪ Pokesan, 1513 Grand Blvd., second floor.

▪ Rochester Brewing and Roasting Co., 2129 Washington St.

▪ Scooter’s Coffee, 10588 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe.

▪ Starbucks, 145 S. Parker St., Olathe.

▪ Sushi Avenue opened in several Price Choppers in Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, Overland Park, Raymore and Shawnee.

▪ Thee Outpost, 519 E. 18th St. A new concept by Thou Mayest.

▪ Stone Canyon Pizza, 504 N.E. 70th St., Suite A.

▪ Sweet Petites, 108 E. Missouri Ave., in the former BabyCakes spot.

Sweet Petites has opened in the former BabyCakes spot in the River Market. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

▪ Wild Frontier BBQ, 1531 S. Hamilton Circle, Olathe.

Closings

▪ Slim Chickens, 2412 Iowa St., Lawrence. A franchise-owned location, it closed June 7. The company has another Lawrence restaurant at 701 Wakarusa Drive.

Three operations have shut their doors with their future in doubt.

▪ Homeslice Pizza & Pints, 1501 Grand Blvd. Closed until further notice. The owners declined to comment.

▪ Kokothai, 1513 Grand Blvd., first floor, has a “sorry we are closed” sign on the front door. The owner couldn’t be reached for comment.

▪ The Peanut, 219 S.E. Main St., Lee’s Summit. The owner couldn’t be reached for comment. The restaurant last posted on Facebook on June 22 and the phone has been disconnected. Melinda Kenny of the original Peanut said it was a licensed location and she doesn’t expect it to reopen.

The Peanut location at 219 S.E. Main St., Lee’s Summit. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

Temporarily closings

▪ Chick-fil-A, 8551 State Line Road. It will shut down Aug. 8 and reopen in late September after a remodeling that will include a second drive-through.

▪ Grinders LFK, 733 New Hampshire St., Lawrence, has closed temporarily after just a year of operations. It will be remodeled and is scheduled to reopen in early September.

Coming soon

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard, 10641 State Line Road. An Aug. 21 opening is planned.

▪ Atomic Cowboy, Denver Biscuit Co., Fat Sully’s and Frozen Gold, Westport, 4140 Pennsylvania Ave. October opening.

▪ Bar + Rec, 1729 Grand Blvd. The outdoor area is scheduled to open in the fall.

▪ Bibibop Asian Grill at 505 W. 75th St. in Waldo in late September. Other area Bibibop restaurants will be in a multi-tenant building on the outskirts of Oak Park Mall, 11875 W. 95th St., Overland Park; and in Corbin Park, 6455 W. 135th St., Overland Park, but no opening dates were available for those locations.

▪ The Big Biscuit, Westport, 4039 Mill St. By Thanksgiving.

▪ Blade & Timber, Power & Light District, 1303 Baltimore Ave. Late summer.

▪ Blind Box BBQ, inside Nebraska Furniture Mart, 1601 Village West Parkway, Kansas City, Kan. It is scheduled to open before the holidays.

▪ Burnt End BBQ, Crown Center Shops, 2450 Grand Blvd. It will take the Milano Italian Dining space and plans to open in December.

▪ Cafe Corazon, 1721 Westport Road. By mid-September.

▪ The Capital Grille, 4760 Broadway. It will open in its new Country Club Plaza space on Aug. 8.

▪ The Combine, restaurant and bar, 2999 Troost Ave., by Jason Pryor of Pizza 51. No opening date was available.

▪ DragonFly Tea Zone, 1809 W. 39th St. By mid-August.

▪ Evolve Juicery & Kitchen, The Vue, 7201 W. 80th St., Overland Park, hopes for a summer opening.

▪ Fire Canyon Barbeque, Olathe-based food truck, plans to open fall 2019.

▪ Flapjacks ’n more, Rosana Square, 7552 W. 119th St., Overland Park. Summer opening

▪ Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 8817 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Merriam (the site of a former Winstead’s). Later this year.

▪ The Garrison Cafe powered by The Roasterie, 512 Southwest Blvd. Coming soon.

▪ GoCha Tea and Beverages, Westport, 4111 Pennsylvania Ave. Early September in the former Tea Drops space.

▪ Grad School, 1744 Broadway. The owner also has a Grad School restaurant in Springfield. No opening date was available.

▪ Jousting Pigs BBQ, in the new 3Halves Brewing Co., 110 E. Kansas St. Liberty. Early September for full-time operation. It has been doing pop-ups.

▪ Lean Kitchen Co., Parkville Commons, 6265 Lewis St., Suite 101, Parkville. A grab-and-go fresh prepared meals concept based in St. Joseph, Missouri. It has three locations in the Wichita area and one opening soon in Topeka.

▪ Lion’s Choice, 10313 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. October opening planned.

▪ Lost Evenings Brewing Co., 16965 City Center Drive, Lenexa. Going through zoning.

▪Lotus, 421 Westport Road. Upscale cocktail bar and lounge in the former Snow & Co. space. Opening soon.

▪ Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop in Westwood wants to open a Thai rolled ice cream and spirits shop at 1707 W. 47th St., next door to the restaurant. It is going through Westwood city planning.

▪ Made in Kansas City, River Market, 324 Delaware. Retail shop and small cafe in a vintage streetcar. Fall opening

▪ Madison’s Neighborhood Eatery, 915 to 991 W. 44th St. By late summer.

▪ McGonigle’s Cafe hopes to open in the former Eden Alley spot at 707 W. 47th St.

▪ Mickey’s Hideway, Westport, 4057 Pennsylvania Ave. In the former McCoy’s Public House space. September opening.

▪ Mildred’s, relocating from 920 Main to the LaRue Building, at 908 Baltimore Ave., in late summer.

▪ 95Metcalf South, at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, said it is in negotiations to sign Buffalo Wild Wings, LongHorn Steakhouse and Panera Bread.

▪ Oak & Steel, 120 W. 17th St., will serve wine and whiskey, and have a couple of dozen beers on tap, many local. By late August.

▪ Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, 10920 N.W. Ambassador Drive for Aug. 12. No opening date was available for another Old Chicago slated for the One North development at Interstate 35 and Armour Road in North Kansas City.

▪ The Pairing: Crossroads Wine & Grocer, 1615 Oak St. Mid-August opening.

▪ Paleteria La Chilindrina, ice cream shop, 962 Pacific Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. No opening date was available.

▪ Parisi Cafe, The Vue, 7261 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Late summer or early fall opening.

▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. By late August.

▪ Pirate’s Bone, closed at 645 E. 59th St. It plans to reopen at 2000 Main St., the former Brioche spot.. No opening date was available.

▪ Plowboys Barbeque, 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park. Aug. 26 opening. It also has a new Lincoln, Nebraska, franchise location.

▪ Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has broken ground on two area locations: 12056 W. 95th St., Lenexa, and on the southeast corner of East North Avenue and Starlight Drive, just east of Mullen Road, in Belton.

▪Ravenous, Crossroads, on 18th between Grand Boulevard and Oak Street — in a new park area by the owner of Corvino. No opening date was available.

▪ Red Door Woodfired Grill: A Liberty location is scheduled to open on Aug. 28 at 9705 N. Ash Ave. A Lenexa location, in Sonoma Plaza at 87th Street and Maurer Road, is planned for early January.

▪ Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken, formerly Rise Biscuits Donuts, 6947 Tomahawk Road, Prairie Village. Soft opening Aug. 9.

▪ Ruby Jean’s Juicery, Whole Foods Market, 301 E. 51st St. 11:11 a.m. Aug. 17 opening.

▪ Sayachi Sushi & Oyster Bar, 6322 Brookside Plaza. Mid-to-late August.

▪ Schlotzsky’s Austin Eatery, U.S. 40 and Missouri 7, Blue Springs. Aug. 8

Schlotzsky’s Beef Bacon SmokeCheesy has shaved Angus roast beef with smoked cheddar cheese, bacon and chipotle mayonnaise. Served on its toasted house-made sourdough bun. Schlotzsky's Austin Eatery

▪ Shake Shack, Town Center Plaza, on the site of the former On the Border at 5200 W. 119th St., Leawood. Hopes to open later this year.

▪ Shot Stop, Westport, 4120 Pennsylvania Ave., former Dempsey’s spot, late summer.

▪ Slim Chickens, 6591 Johnson Drive, Mission (former Taco Bell). A Sept. 9 opening is planned.

▪ South of Summit Taqueria & Tequila, 512 W. 75th St. Fall opening.

▪ Strawberry Hill Brewing Co., 601 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. Hopes to open by the end of the year.

▪ Streetcar Grille & Tavern, 1524 Main St. Mid-to-late August opening planned.

▪ Taco Bell is under construction



in the Shops on Blue Parkway at Blue Parkway and Kensington.

▪ 3Halves Brewing Co., 110 E. Kansas St. Liberty. Food by Jousting Pigs BBQ. Early September.

▪ Unforked, Woodside Village, 4719 Rainbow Blvd. Late summer.

▪ Urban Cafe, 5500 Troost Ave. Opening soon.

▪ Velvet Freeze Daiquiris, 1827 Vine, Suite B. No opening date was available.

▪ West Bottoms Whiskeys, 1321 W. 13th St. Fall opening.

▪ Worlds Grocer, 3967 Main St. No opening date was available.

▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive. New owners, Boyd Gaming of Las Vegas, plan an Aug. 20 opening.

Coming later

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in Overland Park’s Prairiefire and in Liberty, in early 2020.

▪ B&B Theatres will open one of its Marquee Bar and Grille operations in a new luxury entertainment complex in Twin Creek Village, northeast corner of Missouri 152 and North Platte Purchase Drive. A late 2020 opening is scheduled.

▪ Black Bear Diner, South Little Blue Parkway and Interstate 70, Independence, and 11981 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe. Late 2019 openings.

▪Cactus Grill, Bluhawk, and Antioch Road, Overland Park. Hopes to open in spring 2020.

▪ Cafe Provence plans a new restaurant in The Inn at Meadowbrook, 4901 Meadowbrook Parkway, Prairie Village. Early 2020 opening.

▪ Flow House, Interstate 35 and Armour Road. Spring 2020 opening (subject to two new hotels finishing construction).

▪ Just Burgers, 13115 Holmes Road (by the owners of the new Martin City Coffee, just to the south). Late 2019 or early 2020 opening.

▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranchmart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. Hopes to open by the end of the year.

▪ Rockcreek Brewing Co., 5880 Beverly Ave., Mission. It hopes to open by the end of the year.

▪ Snooze, an A.M. Eatery, 4140 Broadway. Late 2019 opening.

▪ Sonoma Plaza, at 87th Street Parkway and Interstate 435 in Lenexa, will have several restaurant tenants: Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Red Door Grill and Starbucks for early 2020 openings. Culver’s has already opened in the center.

▪ Strang Hall, food hall and culinary incubator for local chefs, Edison District, at 7313 W. 80th St., Overland Park. A November opening is planned but no tenants have been announced.

▪ Tom Colicchio’s food hall, Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive, Mission. By 2020.

▪ Tin Roof, 424 Westport Road. Spring 2020.

Tin Roof features a Southern-inspired menu of made-from-scratch items. Its Voodoo Shrimp has shrimp in creole sauce with corn, fresh cream and scallions. Tin Roof

▪ T-Shotz, golf and entertainment complex, Metro North Crossing, U.S. 169 and Northwest Barry Road. Spring 2020 opening.