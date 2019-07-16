New spot in KC’s West Crossroads will soon have plenty brewing: coffee and beer

Rochester Brewing and Roasting brings coffee-beer concept to Crossroads Rochester Brewing and Roasting brings together beer brewing and coffee roasting in the Crossroads. The new business is open for coffee sales, and co-owner Philip Enloe hopes beer sales will begin within a month. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rochester Brewing and Roasting brings together beer brewing and coffee roasting in the Crossroads. The new business is open for coffee sales, and co-owner Philip Enloe hopes beer sales will begin within a month.

A new West Crossroads business hopes to have your daily beverage needs covered — freshly roasted coffee in the morning, craft beer in the afternoon and evening.

The owners of the new Rochester Brewing and Roasting Co. have softly opened the “a.m.” part of the business — the coffee shop. The “p.m.” part — the craft brewery and taproom — is scheduled to debut in mid-August.

“Rochester is a new coffee/beer concept where we will roast our own coffees, brew our own beer and basically serve our community here in the west side of the Crossroads,” said Philip Enloe, head coffee roaster and partner in the new business with Marshall Van Tuyl.

They took a 5,500-square-foot space with soaring ceiling and a couple of skylights, and opened up the large windows in front to bring in natural light. The coffee shop and taproom is in front and will soon offer pastries. An event space seating 92 people is in back, next to an enclosed five-barrel system brewery.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Products will include IPAs, stouts, lagers, porters, mead and cider.

Enloe was a music teacher in the Independence school district for nearly a decade, and one of his hobbies was coffee roasting. He has been friends with Rochester head brewer Van Tuyl since high school when they were tennis doubles partners.

One summer a decade ago, the friends tried some home-brewing. Enloe then went back to coffee roasting, but Van Tuyl kept brewing beer.

“Marshall has probably gotten the most recognition for his Noble Stout with coffee,” Enloe said.

Rochester, at 2129 Washington St., is now open for coffee 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.

Hours will expand when the brewery opens.

The Rochester name is a homage to an old brewery by the same name that operated in the area. According to The Star’s archives, it also was on Washington, between 21st and 22nd streets.

“Our whole model is to kind of pay homage to the past while still continuing into the future to what Kansas City has become,” Enloe said.