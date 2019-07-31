Chick-fil-A on State Line Road — KC’s ‘highest-volume’ location — to close for weeks

Chick-Fil-A makes special Sunday delivery to boy before brain tumor operation Danny Agee asked to have Chick-Fil-A as his last meal before a brain tumor operation, and the staff at a Temple, Texas Chick-Fil-A restaurant made it happen on Easter Sunday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Danny Agee asked to have Chick-Fil-A as his last meal before a brain tumor operation, and the staff at a Temple, Texas Chick-Fil-A restaurant made it happen on Easter Sunday.

After nearly 13 years at Ward Parkway Center, Chick-fil-A will temporarily close.

The restaurant, at 8551 State Line Road, will shut down at 10 p.m. Aug. 8 and it plans to reopen about seven weeks later, in late September. It will reopen with a remodeled dining room, more efficient kitchen, and a new double lane drive-thru. The second drive-thru will be between the current drive-thru and State Line, cutting into a hill there.

“This is the highest-volume Chick-fil-A restaurant in the metro. About 4,800 people come through a day, about three cars a minute, and that’s a big opportunity that we absolutely love,” said Forrest Swyden, franchisee. “But the kitchen in this building was never designed to do the volume we are doing.”

He said construction crews will work at least two shifts a day, six days a week and perhaps daily to complete the project by late September.

The Ward Parkway Center location opened in December 2006, the second Chick-fil-A to open in the metro. The first location opened in Olathe in mid-2006.

Swyden also has the Chick-fil-A in Mission, at 6039 Metcalf Ave., and will direct his customers to that location during the Ward Parkway Center remodeling.