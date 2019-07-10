Thou Mayest coffee returns to the Crossroads with a new concept — and more to come

Thou Mayest coffee is back in the Crossroads as Thee Outpost The founders of the former Thou Mayest in the East Crossroads have returned with a new coffee shop concept just a block away in the new Collective Ex at 519 E. 18th St. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The founders of the former Thou Mayest in the East Crossroads have returned with a new coffee shop concept just a block away in the new Collective Ex at 519 E. 18th St.

Thou Mayest sent out an email this week — “shhh ... quietly now open.”

The coffee roaster has returned to the East Crossroads with a new coffee shop concept at 519 E. 18th St., just a block away from its original location.

Thee Outpost, in the new Collective Ex, is still putting the final touches in place for a grand opening from 7 to 8 a.m. Monday.





It serves Thou Mayest hot and cold coffee drinks, hot and cold teas (including sparkling teas), bags of beans and branded merchandise. New seasonal drinks include Recreational Matcha (with matcha tea, hemp milk and CBD oil); the Elderberry Ginger espresso tonic; and the iced lemon lavender latte (which also can be served hot).

“Collective Ex is a community of artisans, of makers, of doers — metal and woodworkers, electricians, social media, designers, marketing and advertising, leather workers, skateboard maker, printmakers. A place where people can come and share ideas,” said Bo Nelson, partner and founder in Thou Mayest. “It’s part co-working space, part maker space, part communal space. The coffee is a communal space.”

Garage doors will open during nicer weather. A retail shop also offers some locally made products, including apparel, hats, plant stands, skateboards and leather goods.

Thou Mayest first opened in the Crossroads on July 15, 2014. It closed in late December.

“This is all on one level, with more parking. We’re picking out very unique and strategic locations,” Nelson said.

He would not elaborate on other reasons for the move.

Thee Outpost is under the Thou Mayest umbrella, which includes the Kansas City-based wholesale operation Cafe Equinox in Shawnee and the two newly acquired Quay Coffee shops at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and in the River Market.

“Thee Outpost is in the family of Thou Mayest — one of the siblings, one of the kids,” Nelson said. “This is the tip of the iceberg. This is the first of many of our concepts that we will be unveiling in the next year in the Crossroads and across the metro.”



