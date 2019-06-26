Capital Grille sets date for move across Plaza to make room for Nordstrom

Nordstrom plans to demolish several buildings on the Plaza’s west side, including the current Capital Grille building, as well as spaces formerly home to movie screens, a bank, re and restaurant.. File photo

The Country Club Plaza’s Capital Grille is set to move in August, clearing the way for the construction of the new Nordstrom store.

Corporate officials said the restaurant will close at 4740 Jefferson St. at the end of business on Aug. 4. It will reopen at 4760 Broadway at 11 a.m. Aug. 8.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The new 15,126-square-foot Capital Grille, at the former site of Williams-Sonoma, will be slightly larger than the current location and seat 329 people. It also will have a patio with additional seating, an expanded lounge, and six private dining rooms that can be reconfigured for parties of eight to 60 people.

SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

Nordstrom plans to open a 122,000-square-foot store on the west side of the Plaza in 2021, current site of several buildings including the Capital Grille.

That side of the Plaza is getting prepped for the Nordstrom construction. Bank of America has already relocated to 451 W. 47th St. Blanc Burgers + Bottles has been dark for more than five years. Cinemark Palace at the Plaza, which had several theaters on the Nordstrom site reached by a walkway over Jefferson Street, shut down completely in May.

Nordstrom plans to demolish the restaurant and bank buildings and put up a new 122,000-square-foot department store, set to open in 2021.

The Capital Grille opened on Jefferson in early 2001, replacing Jules, which had replaced longtime tenant Bristol.