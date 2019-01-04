North Carolina biscuit and doughnut chain opening in Johnson County

Rise Biscuits Donuts, a biscuit and doughnut chain based in Durham, N.C., is moving into its first Kansas City area location, with several more to come.
Franchisee Ryan Cook plans a late spring opening in the Prairie Village Shopping Center, 6947 Tomahawk Road. The French Market, a retail concept by the owners of Cafe Provence, currently operates in the spot but will relocate to a larger space.
Rise Biscuits Donuts offers scratch biscuits, savory or sweet, made fresh daily. They can be eaten without toppings or fillings, or cut and stuffed.
Its “cut and stuffed” specialty biscuits include the Savory Buffalo with chicken, Buffalo sauce, shaved celery and blue cheese; the Huevos Rancheros with fried egg, pico, aged Cheddar cheese, fresh avocado and seasoned black beans; and the Smoked Pork with collard greens and black pepper milk gravy.
Sweet biscuits include a cinnamon with pecans and a fresh blueberry with sweet glaze.
Its Jane Dough’s Donuts, which also are made fresh daily, include such flavors as Maple Bacon Bar, Coconut Snowball, Creme Brulee and Big Pineapple Upside Down.
“It’s a quality product, made from scratch, and offers a good variety for the day part in Prairie Village,” Cook said.
Rise Biscuits Donuts was founded in 2012 and currently has 16 locations in six states. The Prairie Village location will be the first in Kansas. Cook plans another in south Overland Park and at least three more in the Kansas City area, including Lawrence.
Cook moved to Kansas City from Ohio a dozen years ago and worked for Cerner. He graduated from Johnson County Community College’s hospitality program, focusing on management, and then worked at Houlihan’s as he looked for a franchise to invest in.
French Market will continue to operate at its current 1,677-square-foot space before relocating in April to a 2,674-square-foot space at 6943 Tomahawk.
“We had a record year and need to build a bigger kitchen than what we have right now,” said Patrick Quillec, founder. “We will expand our grab-and-go and offer hot sandwiches, cooked to order, hot soup made fresh daily, a dish of the day. And we will still be making crepes.”
The new spot will seat up to 30 people.
Officials with landlord First Washington Realty couldn’t be reached for comment.
French Market, which recently received its liquor license to sell wine and beer, also is looking at adding mini-markets in other centers, 300 square feet or so of grab-and-go areas.
