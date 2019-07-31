New Crossroads spot brings ‘sushi-in-a-bowl concept’ to ‘the heart of Kansas City’

Pokesan, ‘sushi-in-a-bowl concept’ opens near the Sprint Center Pokesan has opened on the upper level of 1513 Grand. Customers create their own bowls from a variety of bases, proteins, mix-ins, sauces and toppings. But Kokothai, on the first floor, has put up a closed sign. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Pokesan has opened on the upper level of 1513 Grand. Customers create their own bowls from a variety of bases, proteins, mix-ins, sauces and toppings. But Kokothai, on the first floor, has put up a closed sign.

Just as one restaurant closes, perhaps just temporarily, on the first floor of 1513 Grand Blvd., another has softly opened on the second floor.

Up a flight of stairs, customers will find the new Pokesan offering sushi in a bowl.

Customers mark their tickets and choose a base (brown rice, mixed greens, quinoa, sushi rice or cauliflower rice). Then they pick a protein from a list that includes ahi tuna, salmon, crab salad, cooked chicken and cooked octopus. Finally, they top it off with mix-ins such as avocado, cream cheese, kimchi and seaweed salad, and a variety of toppings including crispy onion and pickled ginger. Sides include spicy crab salad.

“Poke is a Hawaiian-style sushi-in-a-bowl concept. We’re bringing it here to the heart of Kansas City,” said Tung Bui, partner with Jack Zheng and Bilal Rana in the new venture.

A small bowl with two proteins is $10.75; a medium bowl with three proteins is $14.25; and a large bowl with four proteins is $17.75.

They will start offering catering services and delivery within a 5-mile radius in a couple of weeks.

Pokesan is currently having a soft opening. A grand opening is planned in August.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Meanwhile, Kokothai, which opened on the first floor three years ago, has a sign on the door saying it is closed. The owner couldn’t be reached for comment, but the Pokesan owners said Kokothai could reopen.