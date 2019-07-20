’Good beer and even better meat’: German hall with American twist lands in Leawood

Restaurant, grocery and brewery updates for July: Three that opened, three that closed Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list for June 2019 openings and closings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries and event spaces are opening across the Kansas City region and in Lawrence, Kansas, in the next few months. Here is the list for June 2019 openings and closings.

Andy Beye grew up in Stilwell, Kansas, but his great-grandparents on his father’s side came from Germany and his mother’s family is Swiss German.

So his new Ironhaus Bierhalle & Garten brings the family’s old world and American influences together in one menu.

Ironhaus is now open in the former Paddy O’Quigley’s Pub and Grille space at 5317 W. 151st St., Leawood, in the IronHorse Centre.

The left side of the menu is the “Authentisch” side, serving authentic German cuisine, including Käsespätzle with scratch egg noodles; imported cheeses and fried onions; the Wurstplatte with sausages, Bavarian sauerkraut, hot potato salad and a choice of imported mustards; and the Schweineschnitzel with flash-fried Berkshire pork loin from McGonigle’s Market.

The right side is “Germerican” for American-comfort food with a German twist, including the Bronco Dog (Wurstplatte sausage on a pretzel bun with Düsseldorf mustard).

“There’s a ton of Irish pubs but there wasn’t anything servicing the south Kansas City area that was German,” Beye said. “We wanted to give them good beer and even better meat.”

It will have live music on the weekends in the beer garden and yard games on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.