Crossroads pizza restaurant near Sprint Center is ‘closed until further notice’

Just over two years ago, locally owned Homeslice Pizza & Pints opened in a prime Crossroads spot — just outside the Power & Light District but within walking distance and in view of the Sprint Center.

But earlier this month, a sign appeared on the door: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we are closed until further notice. Please stay tuned on our Facebook page for further updates. Sorry for the inconvenience. Have a great day!”

When contacted, the owners declined to comment. The landlord couldn’t be reached for comment. The restaurant’s last posting on Facebook was in late June.

Back in 2016, Peter Alvarez, Tara Marmie and Shawn Larson were excited to be opening their first restaurant and spent months gutting the former Dukes on Grand/Downtown Pizza space at 1501 Grand Blvd.

They put in a new horseshoe shaped bar and wood-fired pizza oven and worked on plans for a rooftop deck. The restaurant was open by April 2017, serving pizza using house-made dough and fresh mozzarella, along with pastas, salads and sandwiches such as the Caprese on house-made focaccia. Homeslice had more than 50 beers with 18 on tap.

There were people on site Monday, but the restaurant remains closed with the chairs up on the tables.