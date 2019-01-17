KC-area restaurant, grocery & brewery updates for Jan.: What’s coming, open, closed

Here’s a look at what’s happening in the Kansas City-area restaurant scene.

Coming soon

▪ Alma Mader Brewing, 2635 Southwest Blvd. Late spring opening.

▪ Andy’s Frozen Custard plans to open in the redeveloped Metcalf South — now known as 95Metcalf South at 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, and at 10641 State Line Road. The locations are scheduled to open by late April.

Another Andy’s will launch Prairiefire’s final phase with a location on the northeast corner of 135th and Outlook streets in Overland Park. It is scheduled to open this fall.

One or two additional locations also could open in the metro by the end of the year.

▪ Bar + Rec, 1729 Grand Blvd. The outdoor area is scheduled to open by Memorial Day.

Bar + Rec

▪ Baramee Thai Bistro, 1810 Baltimore Ave. The owner did not return phone calls.

▪ The Bardot, a luxury event space, 1612 Grand Blvd. Early 2019.

▪ Black Bear Diner, South Little Blue Parkway and Interstate 70, Independence. Late 2019 opening.

▪ Black Stag Brewery, 623 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. By early-to-mid February.

▪ Boathouse Grill, Worlds of Fun, 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave. Spring 2019.

▪ Broadway Beer 30, 1000 Broadway. February grand opening.

▪ Brookside Barrio, Red Bridge Shopping Center, Holmes Road and Red Bridge Road. Spring 2019 opening.

▪ Broseph’s Restaurant Group plans to open a new concept in the former Tanner’s space at 7425 Broadway in March.

▪ Cinnabon, Country Club Plaza, 112 W. 47th St. February opening.

▪ City Barrel Brewing Co., 1740 Holmes Road. Feb. 22.

▪ Coach’s Bar & Grill has dropped its plans to open at 9201 Wornall Road. It is looking at other sites in the metro.

▪ The Comedy Club KC, 1130 W. 103rd St. February opening.

▪ Crazy Crab & Seafood, 3756 Broadway Blvd. Later this month.

▪ Culver’s, a franchisee plans to open at the southwest corner of 87th Street Parkway and Loiret Boulevard, Lenexa. Opening late summer or early fall.

▪ Denver Biscuit Co. Hopes to open a Westport location.

▪ Dunkin. A new franchisee has signed an agreement to open three locations and is currently looking in Sedalia and Warrensburg for 2019 openings, but also is looking at sites in Kansas City.





▪ Eat Drink on 44 and Coffee on 44, the working name for new operations at 915 to 991 W. 44th St. Early 2019 openings.

▪ Evolve Juicery & Kitchen, The Vue, 7201 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Mid-to-late spring.

▪ Fairway Creamery, 5938 Mission Road, Fairway. May opening.

▪ Farina by Michael Smith, 1901 Baltimore Ave. Feb. 5.

▪ Fields & Ivy Brewery, 706 E. 23rd St., Lawrence. March opening.

▪ Fox and Pearl, 2143 Summit St., by the owners of Hank Charcuterie in Lawrence. Spring 2019. (Temporarily at 815 W. 17th St. and after it relocates down the street, the owners hope to open a new concept in the 815 W. 17th St. space).

▪ Freestyle Poke, 7108 W. 135th St., Overland Park, for an April or May opening, and 8708 Flintlock Road in the Northland for a June or July opening.





▪ Freezing Rolls, Bluhawk in Overland Park and Legends Outlets in Kansas City, Kan. No opening dates were available.





▪ Friction Beer Co., 1701 McGee St. Summer opening.

▪ Fud restaurant wants to open at 1919 Wyandotte St.





▪ The Garrison Cafe powered by The Roasterie, 512 Southwest Blvd. Early 2019.

▪ Grad School, 1744 Broadway. The owner also has a Grad School restaurant in Springfield. Early 2019.

▪ Guy Fieri’s new concept, Power & Light District, 1333 Walnut St. 2019 opening.

▪ Hawaiian Bros. Island Grill, 12120 College Blvd., Overland Park. By summer.





▪ Hotel Karaoke, Power & Light District, 13th and Grand. Feb. 7.





▪ Hy-Vee Arena, 1800 Genessee St. All American Diner, and Smoothie Shop are scheduled to open later this month.

▪ Ika Grill, Camelot Court, 11725 Roe Ave., Leawood (on the north end). February opening. Then Camelot Court will be fully occupied.

Joyce Smith

▪ Jonathan’s, 421 Westport Road. Upscale cocktail bar and lounge in the former Snow & Co. space. Spring opening.





▪ Just Burgers, 13115 Holmes Road. 2019 opening. (By the owners of the new Martin City Coffee, just to the south).

▪ KC Daiquiri Shop, 1116 Grand Blvd. No opening date was available.

▪ Komotodo Sushi Burrito, Corbin Park, 13713 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park. March opening planned.

▪ Local Pig and Pigwich, City Market, 20 E. Fifth St., Suite 101A. Relocating from the East Bottoms. It has softly opened but waiting for its liquor license.

▪ Made in Kansas City, River Market, 324 Delaware. Retail shop and small cafe in a vintage streetcar. Early spring 2019 opening.

▪ Mean Mule Distilling Co., 1733 Locust St. Tasting room scheduled to open in early 2019.

▪ Meat Mitch Barbecue, Ranchmart North, 3600 W. 95th St., Leawood. Summer 2019.

▪ Nékter Juice Bar, Hawthrone Plaza, 5005 W. 119th St., Overland Park. April opening.

▪ Nick and Jake’s, 22220 Midland Drive, Shawnee. March opening.

▪ Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, 10920 N.W. Ambassador Drive for a fall opening. No opening date was available for another Old Chicago slated for the One North development at Interstate 35 and Armour Road in North Kansas City.

▪ Olive & Sage planned to open in the East Crossroads but is now looking for a different location.

▪ Parisi Cafe, The Vue, 7261 W. 80th St., Overland Park. Mid-to-late spring.

▪ Percheron, Crossroads Hotel, 2101 Central St. Rooftop bar and restaurant plans spring 2019 opening.

▪ Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe, 25 E. 12th St. Early 2019.

▪ Plate, East Brookside, 701 E. 63rd St. April 12 opening.

▪ Plowboys Barbeque, 6737 W. 75th St., Overland Park. By mid-April.

▪ Ragazza Main, 4301 Main St. Early February.





▪ Repeal 18 featuring Old Shawnee Pizza, 1825 Buchanan St., North Kansas City. February opening.

▪ Rise Biscuits Donuts, 6947 Tomahawk Road, Prairie Village. Spring opening.

▪ Rochester Brewing and Roasting Co, 2129 Washington St. Spring opening.

▪ Rockcreek Brewing Co., 5880 Beverly Ave., Mission. It hopes to open in 2019.

▪ Sandhills Brewing, 5612 Johnson Drive, Mission. Mid-February opening.

▪ Sayachi Sushi & Oyster Bar, 6322 Brookside Plaza. Late February.

▪ Servaes Brewing Co., 10921 Johnson Drive, Shawnee. Spring 2019 opening.

▪ Shake Shack, Town Center Plaza, on the site of the former On the Border at 5200 W. 119th St., Leawood. 2019 opening.

▪ Southern Steak & Oyster Bar by Soiree, 1512 E. 18th St. Late February opening.

▪ Spokes Coffee Cafe & Cyclery, 929 Walnut St. Mid-March opening. It also has another downtown location at 1200 Washington St.

▪ Strawberry Hill Brewing Co., 601 Central Ave., Kansas City, Kan. Early 2019.

▪ Streetcar Grille & Tavern, (formerly going by Main Street Tavern), 1524 Main St. June opening planned.

▪ Taco Bell wants to open in the Shops on Blue Parkway, Blue Parkway and Kensington. If the deal is completed they would open in June or July.

▪ Taps on Main, 1715 Main St. Later this month.

▪ Thai Spice, 1032 W. 103rd St. Landlord confirmed the new restaurant but no opening date was available.

▪ 3 Trails Brewing Co., 111 N. Main St., Independence. Early February.

▪ Transport Brewery, 11113 Johnson Drive, Shawnee. Late January or early February opening.

▪ True Food Kitchen, Country Club Plaza, 4749 Pennsylvania Ave. March opening.]

▪ Twisted Fresh, 4931 W. Sixth St., Suite 118A, Lawrence. Mid-to-late February.

▪ Urban Cafe, 5500 Troost Ave. Early 2019.

▪ West Bottoms Whiskeys, 1321 W. 13th St., in the West Bottoms. March 2019 opening.

▪ Westport Event Space, 427 Westport Road. January opening.

▪ Worlds Grocer, 3967 Main St. No opening date was available.

▪ Zavino, an Italian-themed restaurant, Ameristar Casino Hotel Kansas City, 3200 Ameristar Drive. New owners, Boyd Gaming of Las Vegas, plan an April opening.

Coming later

▪ Flow House, Interstate 35 and Armour Road. Spring 2020 opening (subject to two new hotels finishing construction).

▪ Tom Colicchio’s food hall, Mission Gateway, Johnson Drive and Roeland Drive, Mission. By 2020.

▪ T-Shotz, golf and entertainment complex, Metro North Crossing, U.S. 169 and Northwest Barry Road. Spring 2020 opening.

Now open

▪ Boba Tea, Oak Park Mall, Overland Park, 1149 W. 95th St., Overland Park.

▪ Burger State, 8920 Wornall Road.

▪ Chipotle, State Line Shopping Center, 10221 State Line Road.

Chipotle and Panera have opened in the State Line Shopping Center. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

▪ Club 31 Sports Bar & Lounge, 927 E. 85th St.

▪ Elevate Bar and Grill, 7543 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan.

▪ Fox & Pearl, temporarily at 815 W. 17th St. before relocating to 2143 Summit in the spring.

▪ Freezing Moo, 941 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore. Hopes to open Dec. 18.

▪ Game Day Events, event space, 8940 Wornall Road.

▪ Hyderabad Darbar Halal Indian Cuisine, 14944 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa.

▪ Hy-Vee Arena, 1800 Genessee St. Cool Beans and Opera House Coffee.

▪ IHOP, 5870 Antioch Road, Merriam.

▪ Krispy Krunchy Chicken, BP gas station, 3401 Red Bridge Road.

▪ Lion’s Choice, 14189 W. 135th St., Olathe.

▪ Longan Chinese Food, Town Pavilion, 1111 Main St., Suite 155.

▪ Mission Taco Joint, south Plaza, 5060 Main St.

▪ OMG Coffee & Donuts, 2200 S. Broadway St., Oak Grove.

▪ Panera Bread, Sate Line Shopping Center, 10229 State Line Road, and 1850 W. 39th St.

▪ Parker & Vine at Californos, 4125 Pennsylvania Ave.

▪ The Peanut, 1731 S. Mur-len Road, Olathe.

▪ POI-Ō, 1000 W. 25th St.

POI-Ō’s wood-fired chicken with sides of elotes (Mexican street corn) and charred broccoli with Chile and lime. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

▪ Summit Grill, 501 N.E. 70th St., Gladstone.

▪ The Wild Way: Winter Warehouse, East Crossroads, 708 E. 19th St.

The Wild Way mobile coffee has docked for the winter in the East Crossroads. Joyce Smith jsmith@kcstar.com

▪ Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 9524 Antioch Road, Overland Park.





▪ Yasmeen Cafe, 1447 Independence Ave., Suite 117.

▪ Zio’s Pizza, 4702 N.E. Vivion Road.





Closed & closing

▪ Anna’s Oven, 1809 W. 39th St. Closed Dec. 29.

▪ Chi-Town Original, 12210 W. 135th St., Overland Park, closed on Dec. 29. The local owner said it closed because of low traffic and he hopes to relocate the restaurant.

▪ Galvin’s Dinner House, 3619 Beck Road, St. Joseph. The decades-old chicken restaurant closed in late December.

▪ KC Soda Co., Legends Outlets Kansas City. Its lease was up so it closed for the season but hopes to return as a pop-up in the summer. It also has a location in the City Market and in downtown Lawrence.

▪ Kimchee, 3107 Gillham Road, closed in December, just months after opening. The owner did not return phone calls.

▪ McCoy’s Public House, Westport, 4057 Pennsylvania Ave.

▪ Noodles & Co., Zona Rosa, 8538 N.W. Prairie View Road, closed on Dec. 12. The company closed its Country Club Plaza location in November.

▪ Pizza 51 West, 5938 Mission Road, Fairway.

▪ Ron Rico Restaurant & Rum Bar, 404 E. 18th St.

▪ Sailor Jack’s, 424 Westport Road.

▪ Scooter’s Coffee, 929 Walnut St., plans to close Jan. 26.

▪ Tomfooleries, 612 W. 47th St.

▪ Topp’d Pizza, 39Rainbow Blvd., Kansas City, Kan.

▪ The Waffle Bar, Hawthorne Plaza, 4937 W. 119th St., Overland Park. Its location on the Country Club Plaza will remain open.





