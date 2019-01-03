Christopher Elbow opening new concept in Johnson County

Kansas City chocolatier Christopher Elbow is expanding with a new Fairway concept.
Fairway Creamery is scheduled to open in May at 5938 Mission Road, in the former Pizza 51 West spot. The building, circa 1960, had long housed a Sinclair gas station.
It will offer handcrafted ice cream and doughnuts, as well as a full-service coffee bar. But it won’t be another Glace Artisan Ice Cream shops.
“I love the neighborhood and I have been wanting to do doughnuts for so long,” Elbow said Thursday. “I know people are expecting a Glace, but this will be a whole new concept. It will be nostalgic and seem like it has been in the neighborhood for 20 years.”
Fairway Creamery will have about a dozen employees, and Elbow hopes to hire some teenagers from the neighborhood during the summer.
The new Fairway location also may have room for a small retail area selling Christopher Elbow chocolates.
Elbow started crafting his gourmet chocolates in a tiny space above a Southwest Boulevard restaurant in 2003. Within a year he had outgrown the space and has since moved his headquarters three times, most recently consolidating in a 15,000-square-foot building he purchased at 2725 Holly St., just down the street from the Roasterie’s headquarters.
Elbow’s Glace Artisan Ice Cream is at 4960 Main St., just south of the Country Club Plaza. Another Glace shop in Leawood closed.
He also operates Christopher Elbow Artisanal Chocolates shops in the Crossroads and in San Francisco. The chocolates also are sold through his website and in more than two dozen specialty shops around the country.
Jason and Shannon Pryor, owners of Pizza 51 West, recently closed the location after selling the building to Elbow. While they had other unsolicited offers over the years, Jason Pryor said: “The relationship of the new owner and the community will be a good fit.”
