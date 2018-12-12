Summit Grill opens in the Northland, in new downtown Gladstone development

This little strip of North Oak Trafficway has been known more for fast-food options than full-service dining.

So when guests walked into the new Gladstone Summit Grill during pre-opening events this week, there were many surprised looks as they took in the 10,000-square-foot space with its soaring 20-foot ceiling and photographs of the Northland.

“It has an open-air feel with a lot of windows on the exterior walls. That’s attractive,” said Andy Lock, partner in Summit Grill with Domhnall Molloy.

The new restaurant, at 501 N.E. 70th St., is on the first floor of the Heights at Linden Square, a mixed-use apartment building with 224 units and in an area designed to be the new downtown gathering space for Gladstone. It is near the Gladstone Community Center and Linden Square’s amphitheater, which offers concerts, movies, a skating rink, festivals and other events throughout the year.

The restaurant seats up to 400 customers, including private dining options for up to 250 people. A patio, with fireplace, will seat about 40 people.

It opens for dinner at 3 p.m. Wednesday and then lunch and dinner on Thursday, Dec. 13. Saturday and Sunday brunch will begin this weekend.

Lock and Molloy were the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association’s 2017 Restaurateurs of the Year for their Summit Group LLC.