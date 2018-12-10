Westport’s seafood restaurant suddenly closes, to be followed by McCoy’s Public House

Changes are coming to the Westport restaurant scene.

Less than a year after opening, Sailor Jack’s Snack Shack has suddenly closed its doors.

Also, longtime brewery and restaurant McCoy’s Public House will be closing Dec. 23, said one of the owners.

“Unfortunately, market conditions and the competitive brewery environment have made it difficult to continue,” said co-owner Mark Kelpe on Monday of McCoy’s. “Our other concepts (also in Westport), Beer Kitchen and Char Bar are doing well and we look forward to their continued success.”

Kelpe and James Westphal opened Sailor Jack’s in March in their former The Foundry space at 424 Westport Road.

A sign posted on the restaurant’s door thanked customers for their patronage and adds: “gift certificates will still be honored at Beer Kitchen and Char Bar Smoked Meats & Amusements.” The sign also says “a new concept will be coming soon.”

Kelpe confirmed that he and Westphal plan to open more restaurants. He added that McCoy’s had been in business for 21 years.

“The number of people that have become part of our family over the years, employees in particular, have been great,” he said, including a handful who have worked at McCoy’s for 15 years or longer. He added that they’re working to place some displaced employees in other jobs.

When announcing Sailor Jack’s concept in March, Kelpe said: “We feel we do food pretty well, and we feel like Kansas City is ready for a different approach to seafood. Instead of white tablecloth, Sailor Jack’s will be a little more approachable.”

Sailor Jack’s signature dishes included four different lobster rolls, West Coast Sand Dabs, Old Bay-spiced fried chicken (from Campo Lindo Farms), Rhode Island fried clams, a spicy crab melt, lobster corn bake, low country shrimp boil and a sharing platter called “Release the Kraken.”

The restaurant’s Twitter account was active a few days ago; on Dec. 6, it posted that it was excited to participate in January’s KC Restaurant Week.

Excited to participate this year. https://t.co/gQ6Bl5wtrP — Sailor Jack's (@SailorJacksKC) December 6, 2018 Tonight and tomorrow night after 5pm, sail in for our specials! This weekend, we have Scallops with Shrimp Risotto and Blackberry Grunt for dessert. pic.twitter.com/n1TOsqCfIn — Sailor Jack's (@SailorJacksKC) December 8, 2018

The front patio connected to McCoy’s next door, and its facade resembled the bow of a boat with a 30-foot mast and three sails. Tabletops were made from 1880s-era ship hatches. Photography by Nicole Cawlfield of rescued pit bulls dressed as admirals were among the artwork.

The owners also have Westphal-Kelpe Consulting, a full-service restaurant and bar consulting firm based in Westport.