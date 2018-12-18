Plaza-area Tomfooleries closing after 26 years. Could Nordstrom Rack be coming?

Tomfooleries Restaurant & Bar, which has operated near the Country Club Plaza since 1992, will be closing.

Owner Barton Bloom said the operation, in the Jack Henry Building at 612 W. 47th St., will close at the end of business Dec. 29.

“It’s not my decision. I would be happy to continue operating as long as I can, to stay put and keep rolling,” Bloom said. “We’ve been here a long time. But the building has been sold and there is quite a bit of talk about the development — Nordstrom Rack, apartments.”

Nordstrom officials couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday. The retailer will be relocating its Oak Park Mall Nordstrom store to a Plaza site near the Jack Henry Building. The Plaza store is scheduled to open in 2021. The retail chain also currently operates a Nordstrom Rack across from Oak Park Mall.

Another tenant of the Jack Henry Building, Byron on the Plaza, also is closing to make way for the new development. The new owners of the Jack Henry Building couldn’t be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, a new development is being proposed for the Seventh Church of Christ, Scientist building, at 604 W. 47th St., next to the Jack Henry Building. The proposed 12-story mixed-use tower, which would replace the 1940s church, has drawn criticism from groups who want to “save the Plaza.”

For his part, Bloom will be focusing on managing the Broadway Bistro and catering operations for the Garment House, a seven-story entertainment district at 1000 Broadway. In February, the bistro will transition to a sports bar and grill called Broadway Beer 30.

“If it’s beer 30 — it’s time to get a beer. Like when people say, ‘It’s 5 o’clock somewhere,’” Bloom said.