Cinnamon roll chain taking long-empty Country Club Plaza spot

Two years after Decori home decor and gift shop had to close on the eastern edge of the Country Club Plaza, a new tenant is now set to take its place.
Bakery chain Cinnabon plans a February opening in the space at 112 W. 47th St.
The Atlanta-based eatery has more than 1,400 franchise locations worldwide. Its parent company, Focus Brands, also has Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Jamba Juice, McAlister’s Deli, Moe’s Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky’s.
Cinnabon’s products also are sold locally through “express” bakeries in Schlotzsky’s locations in Lee’s Summit, Olathe and Overland Park, and at Worlds of Fun.
Menu items include classic cinnamon rolls, a caramel pecan roll and Cinnabon Stix. It also sells cold brew iced coffee, lemonades, MochaLatta Chills, cocoa, hot coffee and more.
Plaza officials declined to comment.
Decori closed in early 2017. The owners said they were told another tenant would take their spot. Verizon soon applied for a permit but never opened in the space. A pop-up retailer also operated there for a short time.
Decori relocated to the Village at Briarcliff in the Northland.
According to the Kansas City Star archives, the space was mostly home to office and then retail tenants over the years: a J.C. Nichols Investment Co. office in the 1920s, a Taylor’s clothing back in the 1930s (for “holeproof” hosiery and “one-stop” shopping), Wicker, Weave n’ Wood in the 1970s, Scandia Down in the 1980s and Thomas Kinkade Gallery in the 1990s.
