Crossroad’s Ruins Pub has closed; new concept will keep wall of self-serve beer taps

Ruins Pub has closed after three years in the Crossroads.

Brothers Grant and Jason Tower are remodeling the spot at 1715 Main St. for Taps on Main. It is scheduled to reopen in early January.





The pour-your-own-beer bar and restaurant will have a dozen TVs to accommodate sports fans. Menu items will include authentic Buffalo wings and burgers made from grass-fed beef, along with build-your-own fries and tots with such toppings as chili, beer cheese sauce, fire roasted salsa, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, thick-cut bacon and more.

They also will offer local spirits, including products from Tom’s Town Distilling Co. next door. The new concept will keep Ruins Pub’s 40 self-serve beer taps.

“Being in the industry for about 11 years, it has always been my dream,” said Grant Tower. “Good food, good beer, brings everyone together.”

The space also was home to the Bulldog Bar & Grill for about a dozen years before Ruins Pub took over.

Ruins Pub was based on Budapest “ruin bars” — dive bars built in the ruins of abandoned buildings.

On Monday, most of the Ruins Pub memorabilia was already gone, except for a mural and four cardboard cutouts of bodies on the ceiling, high above the dining area.

“Those are coming down as soon as we get a ladder,” said Grant Tower.