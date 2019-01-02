Locally owned pizza places in Fairway, KCK close

For more than seven years, Fairway’s Pizza 51 West has been a neighborhood draw on bustling Mission Road.
Now owners Jason and Shannon Pryor have shut it down. They sold the freestanding building and said a new owner will open another locally owned concept in the space.
“We received several unsolicited offers in 2018, which made us think more about this opportunity than in years past,” said Jason Pryor. “The relationship of the new owner and the community will be a good fit, and we were proud to leave it in their hands.”
He said more information on the owner and concept will be released soon.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The 1,960-square-foot building at 5938 Mission Road, circa 1960, was formerly a Sinclair gas station.
The Pryors will continue to focus on their original location, Pizza 51, which opened at 5060 Oak St. in September 2004. It was recently renovated. They also have the Pizza 51 inside the Milwaukee Delicatessen at 101 W. Ninth St. in downtown Kansas City and will continue to look at other opportunities for expansion.
Pizza 51 West had about 20 employees. All six mostly full-time employees moved to the other two Pizza 51 locations, Jason Pryor said.
“Business was great. This was just a real estate opportunity,” Pryor said. “But we leave with so much gratitude to our neighbors.”
Locally owned Topp’d Pizza + Salads in 39Rainbow also recently shuttered across from the University of Kansas Medical Center.
“Just lack of business. They opened this new state-of-the art dining hall at KU and it cut our business in half. And then Tanner’s opened,” said founder Chad Talbott. “I hung on for a year but there was just no way to pay rent. The first three years were great.”
Talbott opened the quick-serve pizza operation at 3934 Rainbow Blvd., in Kansas City, Kan., in early 2015, selling such specialty pizzas as the Monster Meat with pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, meatballs and bacon, and the Thai Peanut with Thai peanut sauce and roasted peanuts.
In September 2017, he opened a location in the new Lenexa Public Market.
“It is becoming much more successful,” Talbott said.
Comments