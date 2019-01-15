Local Pig meat market & Pigwich sandwich shop are now open in the City Market

After six years in the East Bottoms, Local Pig & Pigwich have softly opened in their new City Market spot.

The Local Pig is a meat market featuring high-quality smoked, cured and ready-to-eat meats from animals raised on small local farms with no antibiotics, steroids or confinement.

The market offers a wide variety of items, including bacon pate, head cheese, scrapple (scraps of pork combined with polenta), habanero cheddar summer sausage, buckboard bacon, dry-aged steaks and breakfast pot pie.

It has a retail area for grab-and-go items, including its own dill pickle spears, pork fat flour tortillas made by Caramelo in Lawrence, T-shirts and tea towels featuring the Local Pig logo, cheese made in Kansas and Missouri, locally owned Bramble & Buck shave cream, and Shatto Milk Co. milk.

It also will offer a Butcher Box subscription — $25 a week for three fresh cuts of beef, pork and chicken, along with charcuterie.





Pigwich was formerly in a stationary trailer by Local Pig in the East Bottoms. Now, with an expanded kitchen, it is offering more sandwich selections on a daily basis.

They include the Pigwich (smoked pork patty with provolone, barbecue sauce and slaw for $7); smoked pork brisket (with cheddar, barbecue sauce, fried onions and dill pickle for $9); a cheesesteak (with poblano pepper, onions, provolone, pepperjack and cheddar for $9); chickpea patty (with arugula, tzatziki and olive tapanade for $7) and a Banh Mi (with spicy meatballs, coconut caramel, cilantro sriracha and pickled vegetables for $7).





There are three sides: fresh fried chips, french fries and sweet potato fries.





For dessert, Pigwich offers marshmallow treats, currently Rainbow Sparkle (Fruity Pebbles and Skittles), the Butter Pig (corn flakes, butterscotch and bacon), and the How Now Brown Cow (Cocoa Puffs and chocolate).

Its $6 children’s meals include a choice of cheeseburger, smoked pork burger, and pig fingers (pork tender strips) with drink and a marshmallow bar.

Owners Alex Pope and Matt Kafka have spent about six months renovating the former Winslow’s BBQ space at 20 E. Fifth St., which had operated there for 46 years. They liked the historic aspect of the City Market, that their space was on the streetcar line, and the Farmers Market is right outside their door for the freshest produce.

The former Winslow’s bar — and for a short time a KC Soda Co. shop — is now Local Pig. The former Winslow’s restaurant houses Pigwich.

KC Soda Co. relocated in the market.

The Pigwich trailer was known for its picnic tables. KC Furnishings Co. built new tables and chairs, using wood salvaged from cargo trailer floorboards (in homage to its East Bottoms industrial roots).

It also has two can crushers to help with recycling, and paper straw dispensers on each table.

The Pigpen children’s area features a toy kitchen with toy hot dogs and sandwich makings including bread, pickles and cheese, as well as markers and chalkboard for drawing.

The owners hoped to get their liquor license Jan. 16 and will then offer canned craft beers, wine and cocktails. They also will sell wine in bottles in the Local Pig.

Local Pig’s hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Pigwich’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.